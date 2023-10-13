The new pitch is made from recycled plastic from crisp packets. Mayor Manfredi: “Symbol of how sport can be an extraordinary tool for social change”

Making sport accessible to all. This is the manifesto of Lay’s Replay, the project that has today landed in one of the symbolic places of Neapolitanism, the Scampia district. And right here the new environmentally and socially responsible football field was built. Second Italian stage of a project that touches England, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt and the United States. But our country is the only one to have the satisfaction of two fields. The other is in Turin, at Cecchi Point and was inaugurated in 2022. And it has already provided 1225 hours of sporting activity and training courses and 213 of events and activities dedicated to the community. In Scampia they want to do an encore. And present at today’s vernissage were the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi, the champion Ciro Ferrara, the comedian Frank Matano and the CEO of PepsiCo Italia Marcello Pincelli.

The field is made by processing empty Lays crisp packets. And it is donated to the community. “The new pitch in Scampia aims to be a tangible symbol of how sport can be an extraordinary tool for social change,” said Ciro Ferrara, former defender of Napoli, Juventus and the national team. The Scampia neighborhood was chosen precisely to continue its phase of rebirth and development, already started by Municipality 8 of the city. In addition to the deep commitment of local associations. “In the heart of the neighborhood there will finally be a space for kids, to let them play and have fun. The activity will be managed by local entities led by the “Ciro Vive” association which has worked so hard for the social redemption of the new generations”, said Mayor Manfredi. The facility was built in collaboration with GreenFields using artificial grass and entirely reusable substrates. Everything is 100% recyclable. And the environmental impact is decidedly lower than other synthetic grass fields. UEFA Foundation for Children also takes part in the project. In fact, on this fantastic day in Scampia, which culminated with the performance of the singer-songwriter Dadà, the UEFA Champions League was also on display. The object of desire of the Neapolitan fans….