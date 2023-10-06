2023 will be remembered as a year with great launches and for leaving behind the pandemic period that affected developments in one way or another. However, it will also have its place as the year in which the industry was ruthless towards its workers and during all these months layoffs, closures, cancellations have not stopped being reported. Unfortunately, a new staff cut was confirmed, this time at Telltale Games.

Video: JIM RYAN: my work here is done

Telltale Games laid off most of its employees

According to various reports, Telltale Games laid off “most” of its workers. The information comes from cinematic artist Jonah Huang, who revealed on his Twitter account that the studio laid off many workers at the end of September. At the same time, he raised doubts by mentioning that he could not talk about the status of The Wolf Among Us 2 due to the signing of a confidentiality agreement, but this generated uncertainty about the expected delivery and whether its development is at risk.

Telltale Games laid off many of its workers

Telltale confirms layoffs, blames the market

Moments later, a Telltale Games representative sent out a press release stating: “Due to current market conditions, we unfortunately had to lay off some members of our Telltale team recently. We do not take this action lightly, and “Our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same.” In this case, the study did not reveal the number of employees who lost their jobs.

In this regard, the spokesperson for Telltale Games assured that the studio’s projects are still underway and are in the production phase so, for the moment, The Wolf Among Us 2 is still active. Finally, the news of the layoffs and the official status that Telltale gave it contrasted with their recent acquisition move, as they bought the Flavourworks studio in the United Kingdom.

Since we are talking about labor crises, this week it was revealed that BioWare is going through something similar since layoffs in August and September have been the order of the day and now the company faces a lawsuit from former workers who consider that their severance pay was minimal. On the other hand, the dismissal of the entire Dragon Age: Dreadwolf quality control team was reported.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Making your video games is a nightmare

Source 1, Source 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News