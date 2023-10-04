These are not good times for the video game industry as far as employment is concerned. Many companies are laying off workers, affecting many employees, and the surprising thing is that the situation also affects giants like Naughty Dog. This has been learned by Kotaku, who has shared some details of the moments that are being experienced in the PlayStation studio.

25 layoffs at Naughty Dog

According to the information published, of the 400 employees the company had, 25 of them have received the fateful news that they will have to pick up their things at the end of the month and leave. Apparently the majority would be part of the testing and quality control team, and internally they would be asking for discretion regarding what happened.

The events could have occurred last week, and it remains to be seen if some of the scheduled projects would have been affected. And it is easy to think of Factions, the promised multiplayer mode of The Last of Us Part 2 that never came to fruition and that after several delays remains in absolute secrecy.

Is Factions cancelled?

It is easy to think that with the current situation and added to the horrible development it has been suffering, the company has decided to cancel the project, especially when the game it should have accompanied was launched more than three years ago.

The information that reaches Kotaku is that game development is frozen, and not directly canceled. Although it is inevitable to think that this will not come to fruition.

Y The Last of Us Parte 3…

Although nothing is confirmed, rumors about a third part of the game are inevitable. It has been previously said that motion capture work had already begun, and even the new story could be on the way, but none of this is confirmed.

The reality is that, with the current difficulties, either things have become delicate and future projects will need to rest for a while, or you could bet everything on one card and press ahead with the development of the next big release until it is polished.

Still, considering that the 25 layoffs have mostly affected the quality control department, it is most likely that the internal development teams have not been affected too much to modify the development process of a project. We’ll see if over time we find out more, but what’s clear is that if you were hoping to see something new from Naughty Dog soon, you’ll most likely have to keep waiting.

Fuente: My city