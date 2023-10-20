Kamara is not enough, fourth defeat in 5 games for New Orleans. And the Jaguars fly

Fourth win in a row for Jacksonville, fourth defeat in the last five games for New Orleans. The Thursday Night that opens the seventh NFL day exhibits two very different sides of the same coin. The Jaguars win 31-24 in Louisiana, at the Superdome, never trailing from start to finish, despite risking overtime in the sprint. They have a 5-2 record now: the franchise’s best start since 2007, at the top of their division, the AFC South. The Saints find themselves with a 3-4 record, certainly with a margin of recovery in the mediocre NFC South, but beaten in front of their fans – impatient and who have challenged the team several times – above all due to the 3/18 on third down and the drop in the end zone in the final seconds by tight end Foster Moreau.

The difference was made above all by the canyon of quality that separates the two quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence, number 1 pick of the 2021 Draft, played a great match, despite having a bruised left knee, an injury that had even put his presence in doubt in recent days. With 3′ to play he unleashed the touchdown pass to Christian Kirk who decided the game, he didn’t commit any turnovers or red pen errors, and he ran for 59 yards showing he knows how to grit his teeth just to drag his team to the success, when needed. Derek Carr, a 32-year-old veteran, reiterated why the Las Vegas Raiders showed him the exit: nervous, not very lucid, never empathetic towards his teammates, who he constantly shouted at, he struggled to extend the drives, to materialize them in the red zone , to “finish” the games. He surpassed 300 yards of throws above all thanks to the eternal Alvin Kamara, the running back who transformed his short passes into long-range gains, and to Taysom Hill, his first reserve – excellent as a tight end, as well as a running quarterback, when he was asked to “move up” the Saints’ attack – but he missed the point. The refrain of his career. It’s not the solution to New Orleans’ problems, looking forward.

Travis Etienne’s run into the end zone makes it 7-0 for the Jaguars, who score on their first drive. A couple of fumbles by the guests, by Kirk and Jamal Agnew, are inviting assists for the Big Easy team who, however, are unable to go beyond a single kick: 3-7 at the end of the first quarter. Then comes Etienne’s second touchdown: another run, this time from 17 yards. And the score is 14-3. The home crowd is furious. He was accustomed well with Drew Brees, since his retirement the offense has become a horror movie. A fake punt, a trick play by Coach Pederson, works and leads to a kick between the posts by Brandon McManus. 17-6 at half time. When Foye Aluokun intercepts Carr and brings the oval back into the end zone for 24-9 the game seems over. But the Saints show pride, they don’t give up. Hill scored his first touchdown on a run at the start of the final quarter and a diving catch by Michael Thomas, doubled by Kamara’s 2-point conversion, made it 24-all with just under 7 minutes to play. For Thomas, the Saints’ offensive reference a few years ago, it is the first touchdown of the season. Two plays then decide the match, in a sprint. Lawrence feeds Kirk: great track run by the receiver who grabs the oval after 5 yards and then puts in all his effort to score the goal to make it 31-24, the one that will prove decisive. Because the Saints’ reply runs aground on the opponent’s 6 yards. Moreau lets the equalizer slip from his hands in the end zone and to Carr on fourth down then the miracle fails. Jaguars in seventh heaven, Saints in Hell.

