The 2023 season is not over yet, the title is still to be awarded, but minds are already turned to next year, when the Superbike will see the application of some changes to the technical regulations. Among these, the introduction of the minimum weight, which has sparked much controversy and will continue to hold sway for a long time. The one paying the price, on paper, is Ducati, which has a title in its pocket with Alvaro Bautista and is headed towards its second consecutive world championship. The Spaniard himself has the spotlight on himself due to his stature and, at the time of the official introduction of the minimum weight, he did not hesitate to comment ironically on the regulatory innovation.

To calm the controversy, Gregorio Lavilla, the Superbike Director, clarifies which are the most “critical” points of the regulation, aiming to make clear how much the change was made to balance the grid and not disadvantage or penalize anyone: “The minimum weight of the motorbike is the same for everyone, 168 kg, but the difference between the riders can be 30 kg between the heaviest and the lightest. It was never intended to add 30 kg of ballast to the lightest. In motorsports, most accepted weights are 8 to 10 kg.”

“We understand that we are talking about production bikes built for a certain weight and therefore adding 10kg is something huge,” explains Lavilla, who understands the position of every entity in the championship. “Unanimously, all manufacturers reached an agreement that provides for the minimum weight of the motorcycle and a reference weight for the rider of 80 kg with all racing equipment. Anyone below this reference will have an addition of 0.5 for every kilogram. At an average of 80kg, some of the lighter riders will need to add 5-6kg (depending on how far below 80kg they are) with the reference ratio being 0.5. This is a new way in Superbike, that of not having a fixed and defined number, so that over the years the reference for weight and what to add can be adapted accordingly, but the rule is already there.”

Race start, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But here comes perhaps the most difficult part of the job, which is to convince the teams that this is the path to follow. If for many it is a balanced choice, for others it will just be a hitch. Among these is Ducati, which, as shown by its rider, did not take the news very well. So Lavilla tries to get on the side of the manufacturers, but also explaining his own reasons: “Everyone needs to wake up and think they can win. If you lose this belief, you lose the competition and then even those who win will abandon the competition because there is no reward for winning. This is the concept that everyone needed to understand.”

“Our task was to convince those who only have a project in mind to improve their bike to leave that area and say ‘think a little bigger’. This was the challenge,” clarifies Lavilla. “When you have to convince people, you have to take them out of their comfort zone which, for those who win, is that of not touching anything. Any manufacturer wants to win races, as happened in the last race we saw in Portimao. If we don’t do anything, maybe someone will leave. If others left, probably those who won would too, because they would say that the championship has no challenges and is easy to win. The best way is for a builder to win but with difficulty; a victory is more rewarding when you have to sweat until the last corner.”

So, here’s the secret to convincing to reach unanimity: “Basically for two reasons: first, all the manufacturers wanted the rule to be approved as soon as possible because there will be a private test after the last round in 2023 and everyone already wants try; some of them will try engine modifications, others with different engine speeds and still others will put ballast if necessary. We needed to approve it as soon as possible to allow them to prepare for the test. Everything has been approved and, probably, if you talk to some teams will already tell you how much weight they will have to carry depending on the rider, and how many laps are defined because everything is approved. The reason why it is not detailed is that the FIM requires a bit of time to put everything in black and white.”

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Not only minimum weight, but also engine speed. These are the two main regulatory changes introduced for 2024: “Most manufacturers will have the same rotation regimes as they have in 2023, except one which will return to the start-of-season regimes. I pushed for ESG emissions because, currently, as you know, I’m concerned about maximum performance and safety on the track, and this was a good message to give the manufacturers a challenge. For the others it was a game of ups and downs and we accepted what the majority wanted.”

“The number of revs will no longer be reduced, except in the case in which some non-competitive manufacturers make super concessions. The problem with super concessions is that you give something extra to someone to be competitive, but nobody knows, when you fit a part on the own car, whether you will gain 0.1 second or one second. It was agreed that if someone mounts a piece and goes faster than anyone else, but by removing that piece you go under again, you leave the piece but level with the revs. That’s the only thing revs can be changed,” he concludes.

Read also: