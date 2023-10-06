In the summer debates on who would be the best and most prolific player in the championship, many had thought of Kvara-Osimhen or Giroud-Leao. Or, possibly, Lukaku paired with Dybala and Vlahovic-Chiesa. Instead Inter gave us these two jewels

There was a lot of talk in the summer about the goal pairs in the Italian championship. Is Kvara-Osimhen or Giroud-Leao better? Is Lukaku-Dybala or Vlahovic-Chiesa better? Few, in truth, were ready to bet on Lautaro-Thuram, despite the references to the two players. Two “world” footballers, protagonists of Argentina and France in Qatar, on the pitch – even if not as starters – in a final that made history due to the succession of goals and emotions. Despite all this, despite the fact that they were there to represent the two nations that reached the final act, few – as we were saying – believed that after just a month and a half the spotlight would shift to the Inter twins. Because the legacy left by Lukaku and Dzeko was heavy, but also and above all because few believed in such a quick insertion and such a thunderous affirmation from Thuram.