The Argentine has targeted the best Nerazzurri scorers, but not only that: the average of nine goals in seven games brings him closer to the record of Higuain and Immobile

Davide Stoppini

2 October – Milan

Who knows what Gianni Brera would have nicknamed Lautaro Martinez. No, not Toro, too banal. Maybe something would have been invented about the Argentinian’s height too, 174 centimeters like Boninsegna’s were 174. “A giant dwarf,” he once called him. And yes, Bonimba was precisely the synthesis of two surnames: Boninsegna precisely, and Bagonghi, a dwarf who was very popular in the circus world of the time. Boninsegna, for example, is one of Inter’s ten best scorers ever in a single championship: 24 goals in 1970-1971, the year of their eleventh scudetto. Lautaro has yet to enter this top 10. But he made up his mind to take everything immediately, aiming directly for Angelillo’s first place.

Lautaro is an atypical protagonist of the Nerazzurri goals. In the modern era, among Inter’s strikers, he is a Lilliputian among more or less distant giants: Ibrahimovic, Vieri, Lukaku, Milito, Ronaldo and even Icardi. The Argentine has much more to show. He has explosiveness, reactivity, timing, solidity, individual technique. In a nutshell, with a half-Spallottian metaphor: strong legs for strong destinies. The Argentine, in the wake of the greatest, fits in very well. He got off to a flying start as he had never managed in the other five years at Inter. And there is an explanation, technical and psychological. Lautaro is now the first reference, like never before. He doesn’t play for his teammate, but his teammates play (also) for him. There isn’t a Lukaku to assist, but there is a Thuram to… exploit: Salerno is just the latest example. Nine goals in seven league games are a signal to Serie A and a loud and clear message to Inter: follow me and we’ll go to Heaven. An attacker’s paradise, however, was established by Immobile and Higuain: with 36 goals in a tournament, no one has ever done better than them. Lautaro is traveling at even higher averages. It is logical to think that he will hardly be able to continue at this cruising speed. Toro has a problem to solve, in this special run-up, and an assist to exploit. The problem is linked to those periods of abstinence that regularly occur throughout his seasons, and which the Argentine has also proposed to resolve with mental growth. The assist, however, is linked to Inzaghi. Because with Simone on the bench Immobile equaled Higuain’s record. It must mean something. It means, for example, that the offensive development of Inzaghi’s teams guarantees an attacker, on average, to have excellent chances of reaching the conclusion in every match.

Good for Lautaro, good for Inter. Which does not exist without Taurus. The Salerno match tells it, the numbers say it too. Toro hasn’t missed a match (seasonal, not just championship) for a year and a half: 74 appearances in Inter’s last 74 matches, the last absence was on 9 April 2022, due to disqualification. The engine runs like a charm. But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be preserved. Saturday’s match showed the paradox in which Inter lives. Why it works like this: Lautaro needs rest and at the same time he can’t not play. How do you get out of it? With a management of the playing time that the technical staff has decided to take care of in detail. Lautaro will be spared as many parts of the match as possible: sometimes he will appear at the end of a match with the result already achieved, other times – like in Salerno – with an initial bench.

In the end, the result counts. Because rest rhymes with goals, not with missed opportunities. Lautaro targeting Immobile and Higuain, or Angelillo to “limit himself” to the Nerazzurri’s history. The record is ambitious, of course. And he must take into account a player who will be busy on all fronts, because Inter constantly needs him. But if Taurus can do it, it’s for these five reasons here. The first, tactical centrality: the Nerazzurri’s game is tailored to the Argentine to perfection, it is the terminal capable of best closing Inzaghi’s offensive development. Point number two: physical integrity, despite the constant commitments also with Argentina. Three: the mental state, also enhanced by the armband. Fourth point: the maturity he has achieved, which allows him to also manage nervousness and individual moments of the match. Last aspect, team play: Inter are collectively inclined to think offensively and Toro cannot fail to exploit this aspect. In other words: the conditions for a record-breaking Lautaro are all there. Giant dwarf, maybe from up there Brera will come to think about it again.

October 2 – 8.22am

