It is now clear to everyone how much Inter is taking the Bull by the horns. Simone Inzaghi has placed an entire team on the very broad shoulders of his captain Lautaro and the risks of this dependence are very dangerous: what would happen if by chance the Argentine were to stop, even for a short while, given the overload of matches? As if having added 12 appearances out of 12 between Serie A and the Champions League wasn’t enough, it is probable, indeed a given, that Martinez will add further efforts in his homeland. There is a double world qualifying challenge and Argentina defends the title: on the (Italian) night between Thursday and Friday at the Monumental in Buenos Aires Paraguay arrives, then next week between Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th in Lima for the match with Peru.

So far Lautaro has only played 84 minutes for the Nerazzurri, while in the remaining 816 he hasn’t missed anything: 11 goals in total already at the beginning of October. Sometimes he would just need to watch his teammates from the bench to recharge his batteries, but Inzaghi’s rotations in front of him are now reduced to the bare minimum. Of course, it is no coincidence that in the only match in which he was able to enter during the match, Martinez was even more lethal than usual: the poker in Salerno in 27′ will remain in the almanacs. In reaching the Selección he brought with him the new addition to the family: little Theo, born in August, made his first intercontinental trip with his father and mother Agustina. Within the world champion team, Julian Alvarez will play for the position of central point of reference in the attack: it is the usual offensive dualism that will last who knows how long. This time coach Scaloni’s temptation is to line them up together with Messi, given the many absences up front (Di Maria above all). In short, Lautaro’s minutes will increase a lot, without forgetting the tight deadlines to prepare for his return to Serie A: he will only arrive in Appiano on Thursday the 19th and 48 hours later here is the slippery match at Torino. After the draw with Bologna, it is forbidden to slip further, both for Inter and for their captain who does not know rest.