Lautaro Martinez in the eye of the storm. This time we’re not talking about football, goals, the Scudetto and Inter, but rather about a case involving the Nerazzurri striker outside the sports centre. This is what happened: on Tuesday 11 October, Lautaro Martinez was sentenced by the labor court for the dismissal of his babysitter, defined as “unjust” by the judge.

what happened

—

The girl, a 27-year-old Argentinian, was hired by Lautaro and his wife Agustina several months ago, but died in January 2023 from an incurable disease discovered during the Inter striker’s days of work at home. However, after eight months of taking it regularly, the girl had to go to hospital to try to cure the disease. During her hospital stay, however, the letter of dismissal arrived from the player, who complained that she had exceeded the number of days of sick leave. The dismissal was immediately challenged by the girl’s lawyers, but after some attempts at amicable conciliation the parties did not reach an agreement. In the meantime, unfortunately, the girl died and the lawsuit passed to her heirs. In the end, the court declared the dismissal illegal and condemned the employer – namely Lautaro Martinez and his wife – to pay a sum to the girl’s heirs and to pay legal costs.

Lautaro’s reply

—

On Tuesday Lautaro published a very harsh story on social media, thus responding to what happened. This is the full text, published in Spanish: “I have decided to remain silent for a long time out of respect for a family that has never had it towards us, but I don’t allow anyone to tarnish mine. We hired a person who was already sick, friend all her life, until unfortunately she was no longer able to work due to her illness. After having done so much for her and her family – continues the attacker – we took care of the tickets for Italy, we put the beds nearby when the hospital was collapsing and we helped her with her treatment, also thinking about accommodation for her parents. It must be said that we had to convince them to come and take care of their daughter who was dying. After having given everything, they waited until their daughter was on the verge of death and was no longer lucid to try to take money from us by taking advantage of the situation. And not only that: even after her death they continued to insist, but it went badly. So , after the sentence was issued where they couldn’t extract a euro from us because everything wasn’t true, are they doing this to tarnish us? What kind of person do you have to be to try to get money by taking advantage of the death of a child? You disgust me, go to work.”

Lautaro’s lawyer

—

The last chapter was added by Antonhy Macchia, Lautaro Martinez’s lawyer. This is his precision in a statement: “It is not true that Mr. Martinez terminated the domestic work relationship when the worker was ‘at the point of death’, as emerges from reading the articles circulating online. The dismissal was imposed six months before death.” And again, we read during the night: “It was the same babysitter who asked to be fired in order to benefit from deferred wages and severance pay due to her determination to return to her native land, Argentina. Furthermore, it is not true that Mr. Martinez did not want to reconcile and put an end to a dispute in which he was a defendant, given that – and it is verbal – my client even made himself available to give the amounts indicated by the Labor Judge of the Court of Milan (much greater than those then indicated in the operative part of the sentence by the magistrate himself) to a charitable association to be chosen at the discretion of the judge and that the agreement was not possible due to the refusal of the lady’s heirs and her attorneys”.

October 12, 2023 (changed October 12, 2023 | 11:00)

