If you have a couple of million in your pocket you can get the very house of Laurie Strode in the iconic horror movie Halloween Night.

As reported by TMZ, the house in South Pasadena, California, which served as the residence of Laurie Strode in the mythical movie Halloween Night has gone on sale just in time to celebrate October 31st.

The Strode home went on the market last September with a market value of $1.8 million and It is currently for sale at a price of 1.68 million dollars for those who want to have a full-fledged horror experience.

According to the media, the residence is a three-unit property that includes a garage that could be converted into a fourth unit.

“The first unit is a large 1-bedroom suite with a large porch, the second has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and the third is 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. In other words, the buyer will be able to earn excellent rental income from the space “, Explain.

The Halloween saga with Jamie Lee Curtis has come to an end

Since the first installment with John Carpenter behind the cameras, nine sequels followed, including the independent film Halloween III: The Day of the Witch and the two remake films by Rob Zombie.

However, the main plot with Laurie Strode underwent an update in 2018 with a new sequel trilogy made by David Gordon Green in which all the events experienced in the saga are ignored except for the original film of John Carpenter.

This implies that Jamie Lee Curtis’ character is no longer the sister of Michael Myers and instead we see someone tormented by the traumatic experience she had 40 years ago and since then she barely socializes with the rest of the world while she is locked in her home preparing for the day when the boogeyman escapes from his prison.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Although this new batch of films started in a very satisfactory way, the saga crashed right in its last installment, Halloween Ends, a film that, even though it shows a final confrontation between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, was not liked at all by a good part of the audience. fandom seeing how both characters were relegated to the background.

However, if you have a couple of million dollars, always you can buy the Strode house in The halloween night and create your own movie saga, as Bender from Futurama would say, with casinos. And fur…!