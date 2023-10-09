Eclipse with diverse results and in some aspects not favorable for the weaker signs. The Stars and The Universe are changing everything due to our prayers and our way of being responsible. We live in a wonderful stage of learning and change.

ARIES

You manage to consolidate businesses, loves and feelings that were blocked. Your spiritual work vindicates you as one of the great warriors of the zodiac, things this week are going favorably and you feel full, happy and grateful for new opportunities. Try to be more generous in love and with those around you. Accept constructive criticism.

Color: Negro.

Number: 3.

Keyword: Wake up.

TAURUS

Moments from the past come back to your head and some cause you pain. You can use this to learn from mistakes and not make them again. The palms align so that your health improves and you have peace of mind in work matters. Just try to be kinder to those around you. Love is an excellent opportunity to grow and demonstrate your maturity. You feel excited about life again. Don’t put off forgiveness.

Color: Rojo.

Number: 11.

Keyword: Resume.

GEMINI

You are playing with fire. Your opponents are not stupid, so stop making up stories in your head. Nothing in your life is in order and it is necessary to put a stop to things so that you can at least regain credibility and dignity. Everyone knows the truth, except you. Apparently you don’t hear, you don’t see anything, you have no notion of reality. Changes will be inevitable even if you are looking for a rapprochement.

Color: Verde.

Number: 1.

Keyword: TRUE.

CANCER

Show your talents without fear of making mistakes, loneliness only brings you sadness and reminds you of the pain of the past. You must overcome and resume your life without regrets. You tried by all means to settle the conflicts. Finally, the only thing left is time and time and the Stars will put each soul in its place. It is a great time to work and demonstrate all your capabilities. You are beginning to live.

Color: Neutrality Gray.

Number: 12.

Keyword: Especial.

LEO

No matter how hard you try, you cannot justify the mistakes made, and even if you try to pretend that you are fine and try to maintain your decision despite everything, life does not forgive and reminds you every minute of the unfortunate cycles that you cannot close. The truth is transparent like water and even if you try to defend the things around you, the karma generated will be inevitable. Stop making everyone avoid you.

Color: Negro.

Number: 10.

Keyword: Reality.

VIRGO

Reality is stranger than fiction, you are standing on fragile ground, you have been feeling fear, you are in complete abandonment, as if in a bottleneck that is how you feel. Drop your dramas and stop being so fatalistic. Make a decision for which it is time and you have postponed it. You are not in the moment to make decisions, it is time to take meaning and love from things, it is time to look for a good direction.

Color: Orange.

Number: 33.

Keyword: Make Changes.

LIBRA

The planets that have made your life difficult these last three or four weeks by creating confusion in your relationships and your ability to communicate with others will no longer do so. Someone from your past may come back to haunt you over the next few days, even though you were once very close, this doesn’t mean you will be again. Today’s planetary aspect will increase your awareness of health issues and you will decide to do something to improve.

Color: Café.

Number: 7.

Keyword: Your own power.

SCORPION

An old argument you have with your coworker will resurface these days. Astral energy encourages you to confront the intense situation between you and a loved one. You don’t worry about thinking about what you’re going to say, you just let it go and see what happens.

Color: Rosa.

Number: 31.

Keyword: Idealize your life.

SAGITTARIUS

This week has a gentle flow that helps you let go of the intensity you have been subjected to. If you are still at work, try to take it easy and handle it lightly. It’s time to show your love for your sweetheart, since in your environment love falls everywhere.

Color: Gris.

Number: 1.

Keyword: Hope and Power in me.

CAPRICORN

You are going through a difficult time in your career and your mood makes it worse. Having your boss on top of you asking for results is a great moment to escape for a while. You have been very busy and really need a break and reconnect with your partner. The best way to feel like you are back on the right track (things that are very important to you) is to exercise.

Color: Blanco.

Number: 14.

Keyword: Constancy and perseverance.

AQUARIUM

What you least think could happen today will happen. When making long-term plans, you should keep in mind that there are certain variables to take into account. Maintain an attitude of particular flexibility in the coming months. You set the pace for anything new or experimental, but you may also be a teacher for people who need some help to be free.

Color: Azul.

Number: 26.

Keyword: Compliance.

fish

You begin with the beginnings of an important event in your year. The cosmos asks you to make a clean slate. You are in control of your destiny. You may be flirting in such a light and loving way. Again, so that you generate the change and separate that. Go out and have fun, do something you need. You are getting plenty of rest and take your healthy diet with you wherever you go. Unpleasant, focus on the healthy.

Color: Yellow.

Number: 15.

Keyword: Commitment.

