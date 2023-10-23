One of the laws to raise your frequency is: Avoid judging other people: Your perception of the outside world is part of your inner world. When you speak ill of others, you are speaking ill of yourself. You hurt them and you hurt yourself. Therefore, love and love yourself more.

ARIES

You need a change in your life and be more yourself than ever. You feel that you have been very bad with life and with your relationships, even though inside you have been going a mile an hour. You are very demanding of yourself and practically everything in your life has to be perfect, but listen, slow down a little, relax and don’t let your nerves eat you up inside. You are doing things right, as you should do them.

Color: Verde.

Number: 11.

Day: Wednesday.

TAURUS

You have to make a wish come true that you have been dancing in your head for several weeks now. The powerful energy of this Blood Moon will give you the intensity you need. You have a tendency to be a super perfectionist and, if something gets out of hand, you try to find a way to have control again. And it cannot be, you cannot have control of everything in life. The people who want to be in your life will be.

Color: Blanco.

Number: 80.

Day: Monday.

GEMINI

The energy of this Moon will invite you to take action on something that is very important to you. You have to trust yourself and believe in your abilities. It is not normal that your mood can change due to news, the treatment you receive from someone or some type of complicated situation, but it is momentary. Your life cannot depend on that, because you won’t always find those potholes.

Color: Purple.

Number: 65.

Day: Domingo.

CANCER

what do you want? How are you and what do you really need in your life? These are questions that you ask yourself a lot lately, you feel a little misunderstood in that sense. It is true that with you, penitence is carried inside, and of course you are disappointed with a certain person, and it is evident that you are not completely clear about your life, perhaps sometimes you do not even know which path to take or where to direct everything. ..

Color: Café.

Number: 92.

Day: Monday.

LEO

You know how to take people to their place, you have the gift of words, the gift of socializing, the gift of being liked by others. And it’s not just that you like you. It’s just that you like you very well. Honestly, the only thing you have to worry about now is living in the present moment, having a great time, feeling, laughing, enjoying, knowing, living. It’s time to enjoy a little.

Color: Rosa.

Number: 89.

Day: Mars.

VIRGO

You are very critical of everyone, but even more so of yourself. You have to achieve what you set out to do and you have to prove it to others. To shut your mouths… There is nothing that gives you more pleasure. Emotions will be on the surface and you may even shed a few tears, but it will not be out of sadness or pain, perhaps rather out of happiness. If more things don’t happen to you, it’s because you aren’t clear that you deserve them.

Color: Navy blue.

Number: 90.

Day: Saturday.

LIBRA

You are going to pay more attention to your relationships and what they offer you from now on. You have always been next to the people who call you or look for you, but with the energy of this Blood Moon, things are going to change. You will probably resume a conversation with someone, yes, you will take the step, there is nothing to lose and perhaps a lot to gain. To look forward, you must put peace.

Color: Rojo.

Number: 20.

Day: Thursday.

SCORPION

With this Moon everything focuses on you, on your self-love, on your interior and on what you need. This Moon is very intense and it is best to do self-reflection on certain issues that have worried you these days. You may not be going through your best moment, but you are strong and in the end you always try to get ahead.

Color: Orange.

Number: 25.

Day: Domingo.

SAGITTARIUS

You may be a little distant at first, but then you start talking and don’t stop. Furthermore, you adapt to any topic of conversation, you have no problems doing so. You know how to be. You have to motivate yourself again and understand that life goes on and always makes its way, no matter what happens. There is no victory without pain.

Color: Negro.

Number: 99.

Day: Thursday.

CAPRICORN

You are too responsible. With a lot of things. At all times. And this doesn’t always work for you. On the contrary, it has led you to be one of the people who rest the least. You have realized so many things that now, it is almost impossible for anything to stop you or sink you. In addition, you are taking great care of your mental health, you are controlling your intrusive thoughts perfectly, and you care about what you should care about.

Color: Gris.

Number: 93.

Day: Saturday.

AQUARIUM

You will break up with a relationship when you can’t take it anymore and you will do it with a serious and cold face, whole, but later, when you are alone, it will perhaps be when you burst into tears. You have to relax, you have to start understanding that if you don’t take care of yourself, no one will. Think a little more about yourself and spend your time on people who really contribute. Most people born under this sign have a strong and kind heart.

Color: Yellow.

Number: 74.

Day: Domingo.

fish

You are scared with these high expectations that you have. You should relax in this sense, because you alienate people. Keep in mind that people and things are not always forever. You have a difficult problem to handle in your head. Lately you’ve been a little lost with everything, well, not with everything, but with many things. You have doubts about where to direct your life.

Color: Blanco.

Number: 7.

Day: Saturday.

