It is a week to catch up with personal debts, karmic debts and avoid misunderstandings… we must banish recurring negative thoughts, and say: “I am one with the universe and the universe is one with me, I am completely healthy, happy in success.” and happy!!!”. Swap for fresh flowers, power herbs such as peppermint, rue, rosemary and basil.

ARIES

Everything falls into place and peace returns to your life. Do not play with the feelings of people who love you, as this can generate negative karma. You begin to feel the need to take time off and this is beneficial for your relationships, your rest, your love and taking time out just for yourself.

Color: Azul

Piedra: Turquoise

Decree: And I am one with the absolute truth

Tarot Card: 7 of pentacles, luck, fortune, excellent time to invest.

TAURUS

The word unfaithful must disappear from your daily dictionary. It is important to establish priorities in your life and stop playing with that double standard. If you continue like this, you will walk very alone and your bad reputation for looking bad will grow. Find a way to fix the misunderstandings of the past and cooperate more in your work. Favorable week for love.

Color: Blanco

Piedra: ruby

Decree: I am the absolute truth and I can be honest

Tarot Card: Ace of swords, fight a battle with triumph.

GEMINI

Unpleasant news regarding a family member arrives. It’s time to be closer to your family by giving the moral support they need. When you forgive, do it from the heart, because if you don’t do it like that, it doesn’t make any sense, nor does it make sense.

Color: Yellow

Piedra: Diamante

Decree: I am the love of the universe

Tarot Card: Ace of gold, happiness, power, renown.

CANCER

You are more seductive, passionate and intense than ever. Social gatherings, work and family commitments are the order of the day, don’t abuse them. Show who you are, what you’re made of, what you need, show your skills and give your time to your family. It is a good time for changes, do not resist, the best version of you is here and now.

Color: Verde

Piedra: Sapphire

Decree: I am the best of myself

Tarot Card: The Priestess… listen to advice, apply it and use great judgment

LEO

It is very convenient, Leo, that you are surrounded by all the people you love, since you need to nourish your soul with good feelings and spread happiness. It is time to stop, meditate and work for yourself and your dreams, do not allow anything to dirty your life and your reputation.

Color: Military Green

Piedra: Obsidian

Decree: I am complete and total happiness

Tarot Card: The tower, take care of your health and your words, your feelings make you sick.

VIRGO

It is advisable to look for a way to increase your income, opening that prosperous business that you have in mind. Just do it and without fear, everything is in favor. Think very carefully about your future, where and how you visualize yourself, thoughts influence, but relationships change with your beautiful attitude of love and service.

Color: Lavender

Piedra: Tiger’s Eye Quartz

Tarot Card: Ace of wands, recovery of power, decision making, goals met, love recovered.

LIBRA

Conquer your partner every day with tangible actions and not with pretty words that blow away with the wind. Walk on the grass to release energy. Taking sides in family situations puts you in a situation of loneliness and sadness, but don’t get bitter, many people still love who you are and you will be very blessed.

Color: Rojo

Piedra: Pink quartz

Decree: I have everything and more than I could want

Tarot Card: The Moon, intuition, premonition, pay attention to the sixth sense.

SCORPION

Face life with courage and dignity. Opportunities don’t knock twice on your door, so rethink what you have and what you can do. For you everything goes slowly and you begin to despair and make rash decisions, calm down and meditate and rethink again, listen to your heart.

Color: Blue like the immensity of the sky and the depth of the sea.

Piedra: Topaz

Decree: Remove my thoughts of pain and resentment, here now I only do what is right

Tarot Card: Two things to learn from your mistakes and apologize

SAGITTARIUS

Ask yourself, Sagittarius, what do you really want in life? And accept the intense challenges that arise throughout the day. Do not run. Let yourself be loved, believe, trust, with your reservations, do not give everything as before, just trust and be original and limited edition as always, do not lose your patience or your sanity. You are in love, you vibrate in the best of luck and this week you will receive a financial bonus, a reward from the universe for your good actions.

Color: White and Silver

Piedra: Diamante

Decree: I have more money than I can spend, my money yields and multiplies.

Tarot Card: The star… good star so that everything goes well.

CAPRICORN

Open yourself to communication and teach yourself to recognize your mistakes with humility. A problem will come to an end, thus freeing you from a very strong stress load. The goals have not yet been met, don’t worry so much, in general the stars are delaying things a little, take everything calmly and calmly.

Color: Rosa

Piedra: Amethyst

Decree: I am all the possibilities

AQUARIUM

Money flows precisely and you will not lack it. It is essential to find a way to increase your income, without fear, just land your projects. Things take their real course now reality takes on an imposing force. Take care of actions, words, decisions and your essence.

Color: Café

Piedra: Opal

Decree: I am peace

Tarot Card: The wheel of fortune… everything changes… where your universe turns.

fish

Dear Pisces, the time has come to face your past, to repair the damage you have done and accept the good or bad consequences of your actions. So the universe rewards all your good actions and in particular you receive precious messages and gifts that you deserve for eternities; You will be very loved and a journey awaits you.

Color: Blue Steel

Piedra: Sapphire

Decree: I am all positive possibilities. I am one with God.

Tarot Card: The Sun in your house of money, fortune, support for studies, happiness, and love.

