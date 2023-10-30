Situations that will generate many positive changes for those who have been spiritually preparing.

ARIES

Make special arrangements in your life before you self-destruct yourself and your reputation and track record. The fire and anger must be controlled before you exceed the patience of the few who still tolerate you. With the middle of the month, harsh complications undermine your aspirations and many paths and friendships that were previously favorable to you are closed.

TAURUS

You are full of inspiration at work, and the astral goodness begins with Mars in your house of new beginnings and forgiveness. He updates your finances, your networks, purifies friendships and ends unhealthy loves and relationships. Pay attention to all your projects and visualize success near you. Your ritual must involve baths of power, love and against envy.

GEMINI

Your positive change in attitude is surprising. This greatly benefits your physical, mental and spiritual health. Your family effort will be rewarded with the love, support and gratitude of the many who love you. Live a moment of magic and meditation with your loved ones and do a house cleaning ritual, cleanse your auric field, align your chakras and smile at life.

CANCER

This week has a gentle flow that helps you let go of the intensity you have been subjected to. If you are still at work, try to take it easy and handle it lightly. It is time to give a practical sample of your love for your sweetheart, since in your environment love falls everywhere.

LEO

An old argument you have with your coworker will resurface these days. Astral energy encourages you to confront the intense situation between you and a loved one. You don’t worry about thinking about what you’re going to say, you just let it go and see what happens.

VIRGO

The planets that have made life difficult for you these last three or four weeks, creating confusion in your relationships and your ability to communicate with others, will no longer do so. Someone from your past may come back to haunt you in the coming days, even though you were once very close.

LIBRA

The universe asks you to wipe the slate clean, to start again. You can flirt so lightly and lovingly with so many people that no one will take you very seriously or try to force you into a very demanding relationship. Astrologically, you need to do some introspection.

SCORPION

Scorpio is one of the signs that best protects its mind from external influences, it is very difficult to manipulate. The only problem you may have is that you must focus on one possibility and do not want to cover too much, since things can get very intense even for you.

SAGITTARIUS

For Sagittarius, love is an adventure, they are free souls and have a great mentality. Make sure you bring this option to your workplace and carry it out with gratitude. It is not the best day to whisper romantic things into the ears of your loved ones, since the stars make the words exact.

CAPRICORN

Drowning in work drama is dangerous right now. There are many feelings that surround you every day, so it is easier for you to express them. You are closer to the truth than ever before. It is important for you to stand up for what you believe in. Take care of your tired feet with a warm bath and a few drops of lavender extract.

AQUARIUM

You need to think about things in the long term if you truly want to succeed. Expand your way of thinking. This is a great time to make all kinds of new friends. The planetary alignment of this moon will give you the motivation to stay close to home and work on your main problem, your health, which you know you are not at 100 percent.

fish

Even if you’re not working these days, you can be planning how you and your colleagues can improve. Just worry about yourself. You may feel more possessive and require more attention than normal. These may be very interesting days for you.

