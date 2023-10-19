Laura Bozzo has become one of the favorites to be crowned in “Big Brother VIP” in Spain, where she has been saved on several occasions and where she made an impact after stripping naked and unleashing a wave of memes on social networks.

The 72-year-old host has had something to talk about on the networks in recent weeks, as Bad Bunny mentioned her in his new song “Nobody Knows”, so the Peruvian team thanked the gesture with a video very much in her style. , because he is still in reality.

Laura Bozzo unleashes the memes

Without shame, Laura Bozzo showed herself without clothes in “Big Brother VIP” in Spain, where she has won several fans who have expressed their desire for her to be crowned the winner of the reality show. This moment, of course, has made it viral on Twitter and has unleashed several memes about the surprising video. of the controversial host who has lived in Mexico for years and has headlined several television programs.

Although Bozzo does have a good number of fans, others do not love her as much, on the contrary, they criticize her content and her problematic personality, which has brought her clashes with characters like Alfredo Adame and the actors Gabriel Soto is Irina Baeva.

