Among all the animated series that have come out in recent years, one of the most followed has been, without a doubt, Rick y Morty. The animated series for adults produced by Adult Swim is finalizing the final details before the premiere of the seventh season, but what has really stood out in recent weeks has been the possibility of seeing a movie on the big screen about this peculiar duo. .

Dan Harmon commented that he had entered into talks with Warner to release a special of Rick y Morty in the purest style of South Park at the end of the 90s. However, it has not been until now that we have been able to meet a filmmaker who wanted to get involved in the production: Zack Snyder.

“It wasn’t that he said, ‘I can do it,’ or anything like that. He was a super fan and he just said to me, ‘Can I somehow help this movie get off the ground by using ‘Snyder-ness?'”

In this same conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he himself Harmon He joked that he was looking forward to the strike ending so that the American filmmaker could smoothly release his version of the film, which would last more than 6 hours and would be in black and white.

Obviously, nothing is confirmed and, with the strike of actors involved, it is likely that we will not know anything for several months. Still, it would be quite interesting to see a feature film of this type with Zack Snyder helping from time to time to create action scenes to match.

