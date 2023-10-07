Large investment funds have been investing in buildings in the main cities of Spain for more than a decade in order to control the greatest number of available housing and obtain the best profitability with increasingly less affordable rentals or vacation rentals.

However, as happened in the adventures of Asterix and Obélix, the Madrid neighborhood of Salamanca remained irreducible to this investment fever… until the millionaire investors from Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico or Peru arrived. Now, the neighborhood has become one of those sought after by millionaires from all over the world who see Madrid as the European Miami.

The most traditional “Central Park”. At the end of the 19th century, José de Salamanca y Mayol imagined a neighborhood where the cream of the bourgeois and wealthy society of the capital would come together. A century later, the neoclassical style buildings and large apartments that make up this neighborhood have become one of the great attractions for Latin American millionaires looking to invest in Europe.

These millionaires want to invest in the financial security that the Euro provides against the unstable currencies of Venezuela, Colombia or Mexico, and they see Madrid as an alternative for investing in luxury real estate that is much more affordable than other large European cities such as London, Paris or Rome. The Salamanca neighborhood, in addition to being one of the neighborhoods with the highest number of luxury apartments in the capital, borders the Retiro Park, which in the eyes of these millionaires resembles New York’s Central Park.

200 meters, 3 bedrooms and furnished. Silvia and Cecilia Varela founded a real estate agency that is dedicated to providing apartments for this profile of investors and, as they say in an article in El Periódico, their clients look for apartments of a minimum of 200 square meters, with 3 bedrooms and more. preferably fully furnished. The preference is the Salamanca neighborhood, although it also extends to surrounding neighborhoods such as Chamberí or Almagro.

If we take into account that the square meter of this area ranges between 7,270 and 12,000 euros, the final bill quickly climbs above 2 million euros. The most striking thing is that the owners do not doubt the profitability of the operation since, as the real estate agents say in the El Periódico article, they have sold apartments worth 4 million euros by videoconference or WhatsApp that the client has not visited.

Price per m2 in the Salamanca neighborhood

T4, Prado Museum and Bernabéu. Contrary to what happened with the investors of large funds, Latin American millionaires who are looking for a residence in Madrid do seek to live there at least a few days a year, supported by a temperate climate and privileged communications that allow them to visit other places. of the peninsula with ease.

The millionaires who invest in Madrid as a gateway to Europe where they can travel to the old continent to close million-dollar deals from Madrid’s golden mile, while enjoying the cultural and sporting offerings that the city offers, especially before grand finals and the expectation of a World Cup like the one in 2030.

The call effect and “golden passports” for all of Europe. During the last decade, Madrid has been the preferred destination for Latin millionaires, who saw in the capital of Spain the same attraction that Miami once had as an entry point to the United States. In this case, the pioneers were Venezuelan millionaires who, although they maintain many of their businesses in their country, fled from the policies of Nicolás Maduro or the insecurity of Colombia. According to data from the Municipal Register of Madrid, of the 79,828 Venezuelans registered in the city, some 7,633 reside in the district of Salamanca.

Investment in this type of luxury property, in addition to its profitability, allows it to be the key element when it comes to obtaining the so-called golden passports with which to accelerate the processing of residence permits by investing a minimum of 500,000 euros in a real estate property. in Spain. Again, this visa opens many doors when traveling and doing business within the European Union space.

