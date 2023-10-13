The successor to the Nintendo Switch, the rumored Switch 2, leaves clues to its existence in the latest operating system update (17.0.0).

Just a few days ago, Nintendo surprise launched the Switch update 17.0.0. A new version of the hybrid firmware that of course brought stability improvements and other minor changes, but it also comes with surprises. Yes, the latest console update hides changes inside clues about Nintendo Switch 2.

At the time, we already saw how Nintendo was preparing the Switch operating system for one new console with more RAM memory. Now, changes have been made at different levels. First of all, support has been added for a new touch device that is not Switch. Secondly, they have removed all references to NX (Switch codename) in system calls, that is, to all communication with the operating system kernel.

It is worth mentioning that, since the launch of Nintendo Switch in 2017, it is the first time an update to your operating system removes these references. And what does this mean? The most obvious answer is that Nintendo is still preparing the OS for the successor which is said to arrive in 2024.

Is Nintendo preparing the coexistence of Switch and Switch 2?

The least obvious is that the development team is taking parts of this operating system for the one that Switch 2 will carry. Given that both consoles will coexist for a while, especially considering that Nintendo says it will release games for the current Switch during the fiscal year ending in March 2025, it is to be expected that they will have shared services that use these parts of the system.

To all this we must add that, according to rumors, Nintendo’s software development kits would be updated also to be compatible with the new console, making the work of developers easier for its launch.

Little by little, pieces continue to move to finish building the puzzle of the successor to Nintendo Switch. ¿Será Nintendo Switch 2, Super Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Advance? Be that as it may, all the information surrounding it is very promising. Although, in the short term, Nintendo’s next objectives are Super Mario Bros Wonder y Super Mario RPG for the current Switch.

