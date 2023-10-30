loading…

Indonesian Hospital continues to operate amid Israeli missile attacks on the Gaza Strip. Photo/MER-C

GAZA TRACK – Indonesian-funded hospitals in Gaza are struggling to treat many patients injured by Israeli bombardment amid dwindling medicine stocks and power cuts.

The emergency situation forced doctors to operate in the dark, according to the volunteer organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C).

Fikri Rofiul Haq, an Indonesia-based MER-C volunteer, who organized donations to build the hospital in 2011, told Al Jazeera that hospitals in Indonesia had been flooded with patients after weeks of relentless bombing by Israeli forces.

“In Indonesian hospitals alone, 870 people died and 2,530 people were treated for injuries. “Around 164 patients are still being treated in hospital,” Haq told Al Jazeera.

“Around half of Gaza’s residents have fled to places considered safer than their homes, such as schools and hospitals, including the Indonesian Hospital. “More than 1,500 residents fled to the Indonesian Hospital and camped in empty rooms and hospital grounds,” he said.

Last week, the hospital lost power due to a power outage caused by a fuel shortage as Israel’s blockade of the enclave prevented the entry of vital supplies.

“We are trying to find fuel to power the Indonesian Hospital after a power outage that lasted for more than an hour. “Doctors have no choice but to perform operations and treat patients without any lighting,” Haq said.

“Indonesian hospitals really need medical assistance and hospital staff are exhausted because they are forced to work 24 hours a day,” he said.

Haq said delivering aid to hospitals was a big challenge, but MER-C had collected donations from the Indonesian people and other aid organizations in Gaza and volunteers were able to deliver some supplies to hospitals on Oct. 19 and Oct. 24.

“We were able to get several medicines and other medical equipment, but there are still many medicines that we don’t have because they have run out,” he said.