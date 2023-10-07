The lazy man’s weekly column: to have all the latest cinema and TV series news at your fingertips

We kick off the Spooky season starting this week, with the start of this sparkling October, full of the latest news from the world of cinema and TV series. While social media is already clogged with videos and themed topics, the media are also filled with news more or less related to the scary style that characterizes the fulcrum of the autumn season 2023.

Criminal novel e Gomorrah can they be considered inherent to the topic? Maybe not, but still some of this week’s news concerns the development of their respective prequels, created by the collaborations Sky Studios e Cattleya. Among other news, a few small looks at this October’s horror programming, with Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honeythe new trailers for Shoshana and the international trailer of The Boy and the Heron, produced by Studio Ghibli. Still in the world of animation, comments continue on the making of Frozen 3.

Criminal Novel and Gomorrah: latest news on the prequels

Crime Novel and Gomorrahtwo of the most iconic and representative series in Italy that have left a profound mark on international seriality, branded by Sky Studios with the collaboration of Cattleya, will return to our screens through two prequel projects, in which the background of these two stories.

On the one hand, in fact, we will have the opportunity to see the origin behind the Novel Criminale series, which will focus on the dark years that led to the birth of the Magliana bandin the dark years of Rome in the 70s.

The work is based on the bestseller by Roberto Saviano it will continue to be told through a prequel, which will tell the journey of the boss Pietro Savastano, and his progressive rise to the reins of the most powerful mafia organization in Naples.

Giancarlo De Cataldo, author of the work of the same name published by Einaudi from which the subject and series were taken, are giving their contribution to the projects for the prequel to Romanzo Criminale, while for Gomorrah Leonardi Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli are once again present . In short, with these assumptions, we are certainly talking about guaranteed success!

Prime Video and Winnie The Pooh: the horror tale

A small comment on this series is a must, especially to inaugurate this horror October full of surprises and news. Prime Video, in fact, will distribute streaming starting from October 27th Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honeya horror tale that is inspired, in a rather disturbing way, by the cartoon which was in turn inspired by the novel by Alan Alexander Milne.

The film, released at the beginning of this year and of which a sequel is already underway, will also arrive on Prime Video screens, to awaken our deepest nightmares.

Trailer for Shoshana: Michael Winterbottom’s new film

Based on a true story in 1930s British-occupied Tel Aviv, Shoshana it is a story of war and violence, where these are nothing more than a line of separation between people, forced to choose a side between love and politics.

At the center of the plot are two British agents: Thomas Wilkin and Geoffrey Morton, played respectively by Douglas Booth and Harry Melling, who are in Palestine on a special mission launched by the government. The film’s violent undertones descend into romantic detail, with the relationship between Thomas and the beautiful Shoshana conflicted over whether to choose between following love, or fighting for the independence of her people.

Animation: The Boy and the Heron and Frozen 3, including trailers and new voices

Straight from the pen of Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy and the Heron is the latest animated film from Studio Ghibli, which will be distributed in cinemas starting from December 8th.

The plot takes us into the world of Mahito, who is led back through flames and visions through a journey that will bring him into contact with another world, passing through the doors of the veil – in which the words of the Divine Comedy “make me the divine power” stand out – to lead us again among the spirits that live in Miyazaki’s incredible universes.

Meanwhile, still in the world of animation, work continues on Frozen 3: Jennifer Lee, working on the third chapter of the famous Disney saga, has announced her enthusiasm for the film. Jennifer Lee co-directed the previous two films, and for the third volume she will only contribute to the screenplay, following the project as Chief Creative Officer. There is no particular news at the moment, but given her enthusiasm, it means that the film will certainly have a strong impact. Or at least, we hope so.

We are excited to share with you all the new and exciting updates in the world of cinema, looking forward to seeing you next week. It will be a special opportunity to discover the latest cinema and TV series news, to share our passion for the world of entertainment. Stay tuned!