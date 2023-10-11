THQ Nordic and Ashborne Games have announced Last Train Home release datethe real-time strategy game set in the final stages of the First World War and inspired by the true story of the Czechoslovak Legion.

Last Train Home will put us in command of a handful of Czechoslovakian soldiers stationed in Russia who, however, found themselves entangled in the civil war between the Red Army and the counter-revolutionary forces of the White Army. The objective of the game will be to bring the soldiers home aboard an armored train, trying to save their skin by managing the few resources available and keeping morale high at all costs.

The further we delve into the heart of the conflict, the more we will have to deal with the true horrors of war. The fate of the legion will depend on the actions of some soldiers which we will control directly on the battlefield, in real-time missions that will determine the outcome of the undertaking. It will be possible to train and improve the team to transform it into an expert legion of brothers and sisters, ready to face any challenge.

Last Train Home will be available on PC via Steam from November 28th. Those interested can download a demo at the event Steam Next Fest which is being held these days.

