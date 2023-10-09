He publisher THQ Nordic and the developer Ashborne Games have announced the release date of Last Train Home. The strategy will be available on PC dal November 28. One was released for the occasion new trailer, which you can see at the bottom of the news. In the game you have to command one legion of soldiers trying to get home in the chaos of the civil war.

This is the description that accompanies the video, from the Steam page:

Siberia: merciless, inexorable, a kingdom of death. No Czechoslovakian winter, however brutal, can compete with this icy purgatory. Yet this perilous path is the Czechoslovak legionaries’ only hope, a desperate odyssey to the distant port of Vladivostok, their last chance for salvation.

In their relentless journey, they face not only the numbing cold, but also the inexorable Red Army, a shadow of doom bent on destroying them. Hunger has become a faithful companion, and the train, a container of dwindling hopes, is on the verge of running out: the fuel that propels the steel beast and preserves the fragile warmth of their legionary relatives.

The fate of these valiant souls is determined by your decisions.

Below you can see the trailer announcing the date of Last Train Home, at this link the previous video published.