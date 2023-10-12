Amazon’s Prime Offer Party is coming to an end, and it has left us with many top-level bargains that are still available and that, at least in theory, will be until 11:59 p.m. today, October 11.

That said, there are offers that have been running out little by little over the last few hours, several of the most in-demand, such as the one that affected the Garmin Fenix ​​7X Solar – although the discount on the Garmin Fenix ​​7 is still there – or on certain top-of-the-range mobiles.

The good news is that there are still offers to see, and the vast majority of all those that were activated with Prime Day in October are still available, beyond specific stock outages.

Having said that, There are sales that are so big and break so much with the trend of some devices that it will take some time to see them againthat’s why we wanted to compile some of them in this list.

These are offers that last and last today, in a few hours, so you’d better hurry up to check them out and, if you’re interested, buy them.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro por 72,99€

Xiaomi

With 4L capacity in its basket, OLED screen and visual control of its interior, this fryer model is one of the best in terms of quality and price.

With a window to see how cooking is going, programming and control option from the app or through virtual assistants, this air fryer is as smart as an appliance can be.

Now it costs 75 euros and is triumphing, as it could not be otherwise. To make matters worse, it is quite large, with the capacity to cook portions for 4-5 people.

It is not the only Xiaomi air fryer on sale but in terms of quality and price it is now the best by far.

Echo Pop for €19.92

Amazon

Smart speaker with Bluetooth available in 4 colors and with Alexa as an integrated assistant.

This is the cheapest smart speaker on the market today, since no other is on sale for less than 20 euros.

In this case, we do know with certainty that when Black Friday arrives the price will drop again, although we don’t know if by as much as now, so perhaps it is better to take care of your health.

It is for sale at the same price in four different colors.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite price 18,99€

These headphones have Bluetooth 5.3, sound cancellation in calls with AI and a good battery life of up to 20 hours.

These Bluetooth helmets are among the cheapest on Prime Day, and they are from Xiaomi, reason enough to become one of the most in-demand.

The price they have at the moment is truly groundbreaking, and even buying them directly in China through AliExpress does not make them so cheap.

Plus, since you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offer, shipping is completely free.

Garmin Fenix ​​7 for €432

Garmin

Multisport smart watch with GPS, touch screen and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, among others, for athletes.

It is one of the big winners of October’s Prime Day, and it is not the first time that Garmin sweeps the competition in an event of this nature.

For its price, which barely exceeds 400 euros, it is by far the best sports watch at the moment, although the price will rise tomorrow.

It is suitable for all types of sports, although it is undoubtedly in running where it offers the most data.

NordVPN 12 months for €39.99

12 months of NordVPN Standard

Having a VPN is always recommended, especially because it allows you to encrypt your data traffic and gives you privacy and security, but also because it offers other services, such as connecting as if you were in another country.

Now NordVPN, which is the most popular in the world, is on sale but not on its website but on Amazon. The standard 12-month subscription costs 39.99 euros, practically half.

It is compatible with all operating systems and you can use it on six devices at the same time.

OnePlus 10T 5G por 349€

These are all the details and features of the OnePlus 10T 5G, the new high-end mobile from OnePlus that has a FullHD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a triple camera system with…

Seeing how the stock of similar offers has been exhausted, this price reduction on the OnePlus 10T becomes more important, and for 349 euros there are no phones that can overshadow it.

Not only is the performance outstanding, but it also has a 120 Hz AMOLED screen and also charges at 150W.

It is a high-end, only today it has an incredibly low price for what it offers.

GoPro Hero9 for €229

Unsplash

Action camera that offers 5K video and 20 MP photos, new video stabilization system, larger screens and greater autonomy than the previous model. It is resistant and submersible up to 10 meters…

It is true that there are two new models for sale, but for what the GoPro Hero9 costs at the moment, it is not worth thinking about if you like to record your bike routes or make underwater videos.

It records in 4K, has a live streaming option and withstands practically everything. The features that have made GoPro popular and for only 229 euros.

POCO X5 Pro 5G for €249

POCO’s value-for-money 5G mobile for 2023 with 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 108 megapixel camera and 67 W turbo charging.

This same mobile phone launched offers in all its colors, but not anymore, and several of them have been sold out, which could indicate that the demand is much higher than Amazon’s capacity to cover it.

Just in case, if 249 euros seems like an attractive cost to you, it is better not to think too much about it if the black model also works for you.

Its performance is excellent and it also has a good screen and an attractive design.

Roomba Combo 2 in 1 for €245

Roomba 2 and 1

There are few models of Roomba vacuum robot that in addition to vacuuming refrigerate. It’s somewhat common at other manufacturers, but not at iRobot, which prefers to sell a robot fridge floors separately.

However, there is one that offers both and is also on sale on Prime Day. For 245 euros it can compete head-to-head against other much cheaper brands.

MSI Pulse 17 for €1,469

MSI Pulse 17

Although we are talking about an expensive product, it is no longer so expensive, and it is nothing more and nothing less than 600 euros discount.

Due to the specifications it has, they are brutal, with Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4070 and a 144 Hz screen.