Suara.com – Madura United is wary of the host team, Arema FC, which has a high fighting spirit ahead of the match in Week 17 of the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Bali, Saturday (28/10). This will be the last match between the two teams for the first round of League 1 this season.

“A potentially good team. “From the first minute to the end, they had the fighting spirit of all the opposing teams in this league,” said Madura United coach, Mauricio Souza, as published by Antara, Friday.

For this reason, he emphasized to the players to always focus on facing Arema FC even though currently the opposing team is still languishing in the relegation zone.

The Brazilian coach is optimistic about winning three points against hosts Singo Edan and overtaking Borneo FC, who currently occupy the top position in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 standings.

“We have trained well this week, our team was able to win three points in Bali to move up to first place,” boasted Souza.

In line with the coach, player Hugo Gomes admitted that he was totally focused on facing Arema FC. He has also made improvements after Madura United’s humiliating defeat at home with a score of 1-4 against Dewa United in the 16th match last week.

“We have made preparations. With every defeat there is always improvement and we went through several training exercises to prepare. “From now on we have been preparing and we are totally focused,” he said.

Madura United is currently in second place in the standings with 30 points, only two points behind Borneo FC who are at the top.

Meanwhile, Arema FC is currently still perched in the relegation zone, ranking 16th out of 18 competing clubs. The team from Malang, East Java collected 13 points from a total of 16 matches.