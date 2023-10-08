The hybrid console says goodbye to another of its temporary games.

Nintendo has made a habit of launching temporary games on Nintendo Switch, one of the most recognized being Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a special package that includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy and was released to celebrate the 35th anniversary. The title, which was removed from the eShop, can only be found physically in stores with surplus stock or on the second-hand market, although games that are only released digitally have a worse future.

In 2021 it was launched Pac-Man 99 as gift for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, a battle royale-style online game that allowed players to navigate mazes, gobble up Pac-Dots, and dodge Ghosts while taking on 98 other players online. However, Today, Sunday, October 8, the game will be removed from the eShop and its online service will end.

On May 16, 2023, two years after its launch, the end of Pac-Man 99 was announced, while this August 8, some of its DLC was withdrawn, and a month later when its major sales stopped. additional paid content that had new game modes and others added. Thus, Starting tomorrow, only those who own any DLC that allows them to enjoy the offline content of the title will be able to play..

Nintendo Switch rescues a legendary saga with a temporary game

A few weeks ago, Nintendo resurrected F-ZERO after two decades of absence with a new temporary Nintendo Switch game. Is about F-ZERO 99which invites players to line up at the starting line alongside 98 other F-ZERO ships and accelerate to the finish line in an electrifying version of the original Super NES game.

