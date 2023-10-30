There are only a few hours left to claim one of the games that Steam currently offers completely free, so you can make it yours forever.

Missing very few hours until you can get a new free game on Steam and add it forever to your library of titles. After a weekend in which 2 titles have been the protagonists of the Valve platform due to their willingness to play for freenow it’s time to make a reminder so that you don’t miss the great opportunity to add one of the permanently available games to your catalog of titles in the digital store. But You better hurry or it will be too late.

So that, You have until tomorrow, October 31, at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to add the video game 12 is Better Than 6 which is currently available for free through Fanatical. In case you don’t know, it is a platform that usually gives away games that are fully compatible with your Steam account, so you can claim it for the Valve platform and play it there whenever you want. Therefore, Don’t let any more time pass and get it now before it returns to its usual price.

Reclama 12 is Better Than 6 FREE on Steam

12 is Better Than 6, the free game on Steam that you can claim just for a few more hours

The year is 1873. A runaway slave walks slowly through the desert, heading from Mexico to Texas. He keeps a revolver nearby and wears a hat stolen from a dead man. You will need to arm the revolver with a trigger before you can fire by pulling another trigger. One mistake and you will be surpassed instantly. Winchester rifles, double-barreled shotguns, revolvers and Gatling guns will be happy to help you destroy all the gringos. By the way, we have a RAT with dynamite, says the official description of the title on the Fanatical website.

Therefore, do not hesitate to get 12 is Better Than 6 right now through Fanatical to add it to your library of Steam titles and thus not miss the opportunity that the platform offers you, since tomorrow, October 31, at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) will no longer be available said promotion.

