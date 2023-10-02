GOG is giving away one of the video games in its catalog, although there are only a few hours left until the promotion is no longer available.

GOG is recently joining the trend of offering free games for all its users, something in which Steam and Epic Games Store seemed to have no rivals. Nevertheless, the CD Projekt RED platform In recent times, it has been launching to give away some of its proposals at no cost, something that has happened with a game these days. However, everything good has an end and we are faced with the last hours to claim the new free GOG gameso you better hurry up.

In case you don’t know at this point, the chosen game is Trüberbrook and will no longer be available for free today, October 2, starting at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Therefore, we are on the last call so that you can claim it and add it to your library forever of titles from the CD Projekt RED platform, so you can play it whenever you want.

Download Trüberbrook for FREE on GOG

Last call to get free Trüberbrook on GOG

Enjoy an adventurous vacation in a parallel universe of the 1960s. A sci-fi mystery adventure game with handcrafted settings! Imagine you are on vacation in Europe in the late 1960s. Now, imagine yourself as a young American scientist named Hans Tannhauser. Yes, that’s your name in this scenario. While you do it, Consider Trüberbrook, a remote village in rural Cold War Germany, situated on the slopes of a mountain and surrounded by dense forests.. Because, in a way, it’s where you end up after reaching the mainland. But who cares? You won the trip in a lottery! Or at least, that’s how it seems. But fear not, instead of resting, you might find yourself having to save the world…

Therefore, Don’t forget that today, October 2 before 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), you will have to claim Trüberbrook through the link that we have left you on these lines and add it forever to your library of GOG titles. Afterwards, it will be too late, so you will have missed a great opportunity.

