The Epic Games Store free games promotion is about to end to move on to the next one, so you better claim the title before it’s too late.

Epic Games Store It has all its registered users very pending every Thursdaysince it is time to discover the free proposals offered by the creators of Fortnite, in a measure similar to what Steam usually proposes constantly with their free games. In this way, last week the promotion began through which it is possible to get a new game for free, although there are very few hours of availability in this sense, so If you haven’t claimed it yet, you better do it as soon as possible.because starting today it will be impossible to do so.

So, if you have an Epic Games Store account, you can claim up to today, October 12, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)the new free game on the platform, which is none other than Godlike Burger. From that moment on, it will be too late, as the digital store will give way to its new promotion, through which it will allow you to get three more free games: Blazing Sails, Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary y Q.U.B.E. 2: Deluxe Edition.

Descarga Godlike Burger GRATIS en Epic Games Store

Godlike Burger, the free game on the Epic Games Store, only available for a few hours

In Godlike Burger you step into the shoes of a crazy chef who prepares the best burgers in the universe. The secret ingredient? The meat of the customers! Run the restaurant, prepare delicious burgers and kill tons of aliens. But be careful: there are no witnesses left uncooked! During the day, all kinds of aliens will come to your space restaurant, eager to try your exquisite burgers. Well, or become minced meat. Refrigerators don’t fill themselves, right? You can attack them with your infallible machete or set many different traps to kill them in a more creative way.

At night you can upgrade your culinary equipment and traps, buy supplies and prepare “secret sauces”. That the police are starting to suspect? Move your flying restaurant to another planet or bribe them. You don’t want to have annoying police officers around you while you try to turn your burger restaurant into the most famous in the galaxy!, reads the official description of it.

