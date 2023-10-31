More Viola in the first half, with Beltran (goal disallowed and post), the Biancocelesti better in the second half, with scoring opportunities for Anderson and Luis Alberto. In the recovery hands of Milenkovic and Ciro decides the match from the spot

Nicola Berardino

30 October – Rome

Lazio’s victory over Fiorentina arrives in the fifth minute of injury time. Ciro Immobile takes care of the penalty to score the third victory in a row for Sarri’s team in the championship. For the captain, who took over from Castellanos in the 32nd minute of the second half, there could be no return to a happier goal: he hadn’t scored since September 23, at Monza. Three very important points for Lazio who move within one point of Fiorentina, just three steps below fourth place Atalanta. The Viola team curses, at the second consecutive stop: punished on the last lap after a match that had brought them close to scoring on several occasions.

in balance

—

Four roles change in Lazio compared to the eleven lined up from the start against Feyenoord. In defense, Patric returns in place of the injured Casale and Lazzari returns on the right lane. In the midfield, it’s Guendouzi’s turn. Castellanos starts at the center of the attack: Immobile on the bench. Fiorentina also improved in every department compared to the team opposing Cukaricki on Thursday. After Kayode’s knockout Parisi goes to play right back while the recovered Biraghi is on the other flank. Arthur, Duncan, Gonzalez and Bonaventura are back in midfield and in the midfield, having remained on the sidelines in the Conference. First chance for Lazio. Gonzalez loses the ball in coverage, Guendouzi pounces and sends a low cross which, however, is not met by Castellanos. Who in the 12th minute served Luis Alberto in the small area: the Magician’s shot crashed into the outside of the net. A minute later Fiorentina scored with Beltran but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check by Marcenaro because the Argentine touched the ball with his arm. In the 17th minute the Viola center forward came to the fore again: with a header he hit the post. Lazio increases ball possession. Felipe Anderson flies down the right but the cross is unsuccessful. At the bottom an attempt by Zaccagni. Castellanos triggers Luis Alberto, blocked at the last minute by Biraghi. Threat for Lazio in the 38th minute: Provedel anticipates Gonzalez launched by Ikone. Before the interval Fiorentina goes on the attack: the Biancocelesti control.

the ciro stamp

—

Italiano starts again in the second half with Mandragora taking over Duncan. Sarri makes Cataldi and Kamada warm up. Provedel guards a shot from Parisi. He high a turn from Castellanos. In the 58th minute, a great feat from Terraciano following a close-range shot from Felipe Anderson. Sarri booked for protests. Nzola and Barak join Fiorentina for Beltran and Bonaventura. Sarri alternates Rovella with Cataldi. Gonzalez angles the shot too much from a favorable position. Terracciano in the showcase again: save on Luis Alberto. Lazio more aggressive. In the 67th minute Vecino and Kamada replace Guendouzi and Luis Alberto: the Biancoceleste midfield was completely replaced by the bench. Applause from the Olimpico for Immobile as he begins the warm-up phase. Meanwhile, a downpour breaks out at the Olimpico. Double chance for Felipe Anderson: countered by Milenkovic and then high. Maxime Lopez replaces Arthur – In the 77th minute Sarri brings on Immobile and Zaccagni for Castellanos and Zaccagni aiming for a turning point in attack. Ranieri replaces Biraghi to strengthen the defense. But the formation advances the center of gravity of the game. Restart of Lazio: ex Vecino slingshot to the side. Provedel saves on Nzola. All-out race and at a fast pace. Left from Barak on the bottom. Provedel is ready on a diagonal from Maxime Lopez. Four minutes of injury time. 20 seconds from the end Milenkovic intercepts a head kick from Vecino with his arm. Marcenaro has no doubts and awards the penalty, also confirmed by VAR. From the spot, Immobile scores Terracciano and seals Lazio’s victory in the apotheosis of the Olimpico.

October 30, 2023 (modified October 30, 2023 | 10:58 pm)

