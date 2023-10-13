This week we informed you that there were going to be several video games that would no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass starting on October 15thamong which is Trek to Yomi, but another one that will be affected by this measure is Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasionso you still have a few days to download it and play as much as you want before it leaves the catalog.

Those of you who are signed up for the service can get it in the Xbox store to play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S if you prefer the version for consoles, on PC or also on mobile devices with Xbox Cloud Gaming. Regardless of the platform you choose, you will immerse yourself in this colorful, friendly and somewhat strange adventure with role-playing touches.

The protagonist is Nabolino, a radish who, beneath his adorable appearance, is a threat to society, since he has been convicted of tax evasion. Due to this situation, he has been evicted from his house, so he will have no choice but to go on a mission to pay the debt he owes to Mayor Onion, who in truth is a corrupt mayor who is in charge of this world inhabited by mutant vegetables.

To complete the tasks entrusted to our character, we will have to solve puzzles, locate tax documents to tear them to pieces, and forge friendships with other fruits and vegetables with somewhat eccentric personalities, although we will also have to fight against tiny animals and other large ones. . In addition, its graphics section gives it a very comical touch and there are even several possible endings depending on how taxes have been evaded.

