Steam is about to close Next Fest, the festival that allows you to try almost 1,000 games completely free of charge.

Play for free on Steam is becoming an increasingly frequent constant, since Valve’s platform usually includes numerous proposals without any type of cost so that all users who wish can enjoy several titles for free. Recently 27 free games have been added to the catalog of the Valve platform, while just a few hours ago another 6 additional free games were included. However, during the last month it has been available an impressive promotion that is about to end.

We do not refer to Next Festthe annual Steam festival celebrating the future arrival of a multitude of indie video games to the Valve platform. A promotion that allows you try almost 1000 games that are not yet available completely free of charge, although the bad news is that The festival ends today, October 17, so you are facing the last hours to be able to take advantage of it. Take a look at the complete list of games included in the promotion and don’t hesitate to try all those that catch your attention.

Next Steam Fest: almost 1000 free game trials for a limited time

Steam’s Next Fest is one of the most important moments of the digital store throughout the year, as it allows you to try demos of almost 1,000 games simply by hovering over any game and you will immediately see a button to install the playable demo, among a huge selection of proposals. On the other hand, you can also follow live broadcasts: At the top of the festival page, you will find a broadcast schedule. In most cases, Developer teams appear playing their games themselves and answering questions. Click the chat icon below the broadcast to open the chat window and join the conversation.

And of course, in case you try some of the titles and are interested enough, you can always add them to your favorites to your wish list: Have you found a game that you would like to receive information about when it is released? Hover over any game and click the star icon in the top right corner to add it to your wishlist. You’ll receive a neat email notification when that game is released, as the official description on the Steam page says.

