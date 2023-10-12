Steam has allowed you to play a title in its catalog for free for an entire month, although this promotion is very close to ending.

In Steam They are true masters at this offer free games to its users, since no less than 27 free games were recently released on the platform for anyone to download. However, Valve’s platform usually has more aggressive promotions, like the one it has featured one of his latest releases last month. However, the possibility of playing this title for free begins to disappearso there are very few hours left for it.

The game in question is none other than We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip, which was released for free on both Stema and other platforms such as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, Starting tomorrow, October 13, the title will no longer be free on all these platforms, so there are very few hours left to enjoy it at no cost. So, in case you haven’t done so yet, We recommend you download it as soon as possible and try what it has to offer you.

Descarga We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip GRATIS en Steam

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip in its last hours free through Steam

Do you think you and your best friend can overcome any challenge together? We want to see you try it! This new bit of independent experience from We Were Here will test your friendship. To prove that your friendship can overcome anything, you’ll need to tackle several challenging puzzles. Everything is based on Communication, Teamwork… and Trust. Communicate, work as a team and, above all, trust your friend. You are both alone in the sea, go to A distress call takes you to a desert island, where you find a mysterious ship attraction in an abandoned amusement park.. This is a journey you will never forget, with puzzles that will require both of you to solve. Don’t make your friendship run aground!, reads the official description of the title on its Steam page.

Thus, Don’t forget to give We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip a try before tomorrow, October 13at which point it will no longer be free on Steam.

