Surely you are already used to coming across the many news that we publish about the latest releases that have arrived on streaming platforms. And that is fundamental, it is clear, but in our case, we also want to do something different and inform you about the movies and series that they will no longer be available. Because no one likes going to Netflix or HBO Max, or any other service with the intention of watching something and discovering, by surprise, that it is no longer available.

This is what Netflix loses

It could be said that the platform that will have the greatest losses this October is Netflix. TO superhero fans They are not going to like it at all, because some of the films and series that disappear are very loved by the public. The series that is leaving the platform is Arrow, the now classic Oliver Queen adventure that made us stay glued to the television week after week watching how he faced all kinds of dangers. A specific season does not disappear, but all of them leave the service: all eight. The 170 episodes of the series leave the Netflix grid on October 23. You still have weeks left, but since you have several seasons pending, you better start quickly or you risk not seeing the outcome of the series.

In addition, on September 21 the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will disappear from the service, while on the 24th it will be the turn of the disappearance of Spider-Man: Far from home, the second of the cinematographic adventures starring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. These three losses are going to be overwhelming, but on October 31, Netflix will still lose three more productions. These are two films and a series. On the one hand, Looper, a fantastic science fiction story starring Bruce Willis, and on the other, Captain Phillips, which you surely remember because of the great work Tom Hanks did in the lead role. Finally, the three seasons of Prodigiosa: The Adventures of Ladybug are leaving the service.

What is removed from Prime Video?

In total six films are released and, it must be recognized, that all of them They are classics of cinema. One was removed on October 1st, so unfortunately you can’t see it anymore. It was Nightcrawler. Luckily, the other content that is going to be removed will disappear at the end of the month. On October 25, Batman Begins, the now legendary first installment of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, and Mad Max: Fury Road will no longer be available.

As for the other films, they will no longer be available on the Amazon streaming platform starting October 31. If you’re James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger fan You will be disappointed to know that one of the movies that can no longer be seen on the service will be Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The other two films that disappear are Apocalypse Now – Final Cut and The Pianist.

And on other platforms this is what disappears

October 13 will be the moment in which the film The Lost City will no longer be in the Filmin catalogue, while, a day later, the platform will eliminate Oculus: the mirror of evil. If the streaming service you subscribe to is SkyShowtime, we have bad news for you. As is usual on this platform, there will be a good number of movies that will no longer be able to be seen, although, luckily, the catalog is constantly updated by adding new content.

The films that will no longer be available on SkyShowtime starting October 31 will be Psycho, Into the Wild, Multiple, Get Out and The Theory of Everything. In addition, a little earlier, on October 27, Saving Private Ryan will leave the platform. So if you haven’t seen any of these movies yet…you still have a few weeks left to take advantage of!