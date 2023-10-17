It’s worth it: take part in the Solidarity Lottery in favor of flood victims in Emilia Romagna, the draw for the two RX-7V Evos signed by Rea and Pedrosa will take place on 31 October

October 17, 2023

Faced with the dramatic situation generated following the flood in Emilia Romagna, BER Racing Europe and Arai immediately took action to call a “Solidarity lottery in favor of flood victims in Emilia Romagna”, donating two unique pieces from the Arai Helmet Collection: l‘RX-7V Evo of the 3-time 125cc and 250cc World Champion Dani Pedrosaand theRX-7V Evo of the 6-time WSBK World Champion Jonathan Rea, two helmets autographed on the original and personalized Arai Racing 2D visors used by the riders. Unique pieces that enthusiasts and collectors can win through the Solidarity Lottery.

We had already talked to you about it here, immediately after the initiative, but now let’s return to the topic why the initiative is about to end, there are only a few days left to purchase your ticket which entitles you to participate in the draw.

Last 15 days for the BER Racing Europe and Arai Solidarity Lottery for Emilia Romagna

We remind you that – as reported on the berstores.com website – payments, to be made by bank transfer with a unit value of 10.00 euros, will give the right to participate in thedraw on October 31st; it is obviously possible to purchase more than one ticket and have a greater chance of winning.

The entire proceeds will be donated to the “Alluvione Emilia-Romagna” fund of the “Regional Agency Sic.T. Civil protection”; all expenses for the management of the lottery and the draw will in fact be supported by BER Racing Europe srl while the professionals involved will provide their services free of charge.

The draw will take place in the presence of a member of the Order of Notaries of Modena ed the two winners will be notified by email; the award ceremony will take place at EICMA on Thursday 9 November at the Arai Helmet Stand. On the Berstores.com website you will find all the details to make your payment and participate. Good luck!

