Larian Studios Publishing Director Michael Douse confirms that Baldur’s Gate 3 will not be delayed on Xbox.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the big releases of 2023

Join the conversation

The end of 2023 is already on the horizon and with it the debate has arisen about what it is the video game that will become GOTY during The Game Awards event. Many players consider that the video game that deserves such a distinguished honor is none other than Baldur’s Gate 3. All this taking into account that it has worthy contenders very deserving of the GOTY such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, the Xbox community has not even had the opportunity to try the game that has given so much to talk about. Baldur’s Gate 3 has already been released on PlayStation 5 and PC, but there is still no trace of it on Xbox.

Larian Studios Publishing Director Michael Douse confirms that Baldur’s Gate 3 will not be delayed on Xbox

However, thanks to a recent outbreak in X by Michael Douse, who is part of the Larian Studios team, it has been said once again that the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox is planned for before the end of the year. It seems that all the drama surrounding the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is starting to affect some members of the team. Running Studios. It became clear that Douse was not enjoying the influx of users who doubted the team’s planned release date for the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 when he turned against the X users:

Before the end of the year is the plan. This has been said a few times but dudes with 33k twitter followers keep talking shit for likes. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) October 20, 2023

At the moment, There is no specific release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox, but there is a window of exit, even though that window is closing as the days go by. As we approach November, Running Studios has only two months to announce, promote and, ultimately, launch the game on Xbox, which It’s not a lot of time for the developer..

Join the conversation