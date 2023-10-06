The publishing director of Larian Studios is very attentive to the possible interest of players in a physical edition of Baldur’s Gate III.

One of the great games of 2023 like Baldur’s Gate 3 could have a physical edition. Nowadays, we are used to AAA games being represented in physical format, either by large publishers or through platforms like Limited Run.

After almost two years in Steam Early Access, Larian Studios’ RPG surprised the world with its final release on PCwhich occurred on August 3.

It quickly became a masterpiece of the genre, which at the beginning of September would make the leap to PS5 with a notable version. And don’t worry, because it will soon be released on Xbox.

There is even talk of a future DLC or expansion for Baldur’s Gate 3which would not be easy to develop due to the enormous number of endings and ramifications that its universe poses.

Unfortunately, at this time Baldur’s Gate III is only available in digital formatboth for PC (Steam and GOG) and for PlayStation 5 (PS Store).

Will we have a physical edition of Baldur’s Gate 3?

In reality, there is a physical edition of this RPG. Or, at least, it’s on the way. Of course, don’t expect to see it in Europe, nor in Spain (for now).

A few days ago, we confirmed that Spike Chunsoft will publish Baldur’s Gate III in physical format for PS5 at the end of December, but only in Japan.

This physical edition (which could include English subtitles) appears to be exclusive to the Japanese country. The truth is that it makes sense, because Japanese players usually opt for the traditional physical format rather than the digital format.

However, Larian Studios does not close the doors to a physical edition internationally. This is what the studio’s publishing director, known as Cromwelp on Twitter, implies.

It was this developer’s response to a tweet, which mentioned If players would like a physical edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 para PlayStation 5.

Cromwelp even told another user that, if it came true, the edition would arrive on two discs. Then, It would be the third PS5 game with this featuretras Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition y Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Everything will depend on the demand that this physical edition has, as well as the sales expectations that they manage in the studio. Without a doubt, it would be great news.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC and PlayStation 5. In the coming months, before the year ends, will be released on Xbox Series X|S (without split-screen cooperative in Series S), and perhaps in 2024 we will get a surprise with a physical edition.