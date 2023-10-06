loading…

Iran’s Karrar drone was launched from the ground with jet power. Photo/Vahid Reza Alael/FARS News

TEHERAN – The two-day Joint Drone Exercise 1402 in Iran has ended successfully.

The Islamic Republic of Iran showed off some impressive new capabilities as its commanders boasted of the crucial role drones (UAVs) play in ensuring the country’s security in the Middle East.

“We have developed a capability that allows our drones to attack any part of a ship we want while the ship is sailing thousands of miles away with the help of artificial intelligence,” Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami told the public in Tehran on Wednesday (4 /10/2023).

The full video of the moment when the Majid AD-08 air-to-air missile was fired from the Karar drone and hit the aerial target Yunus Shadlo’s report pic.twitter.com/4O1O3DvOwc — Military Tweet | Military Tweet (@Military_Tweet1) October 4, 2023

He stressed drone operators can even “determine the level of destruction” caused by an attack.

Iran showcased a variety of drones during the two-day exercise, which involved hundreds of UAVs of various classes, including the all-new Kaman-19 electronic warfare drone and the Arash long-range suicide attack drone, which reportedly has an extremely long range of up to 2,000 km.

In the midst of the drills, Iranian media showed footage of reconnaissance and attacks by Ababil-5 UAVs monitoring a US Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer sailing through the northern Indian Ocean.

Footage from the exercise also shows jet-powered, radar-equipped Karrar drones hitting and destroying enemy dummy UAVs in the air using Majid AD-08 air-to-air missiles.

The show of force highlights capabilities that Iran has never showcased publicly before.