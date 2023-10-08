Lapras in Pokémon GO has landed as the new boss of the three-star Raids, so many in the community will be getting this popular bird Pokémon.

The Raid boss will appear temporarily, although it is not the only activity in the game. Players can hatch Eggs or take on Guzzlord and Dark Moltres. This is not to mention the captures of Zygarde, Slowbro of Galar, Doduo, Pachirisu, among others.

Here we will tell you everything you need to know to defeat Lapras in his Raid.

Meet Lapras of Pokémon GO

If you like defeat Lapras in Pokémon GOyou will have to know this Pokémon in depth.

Lapras is a Water and Ice type Pokémon., so it will be weak to Fighting, Rock, Grass and Electric types. However, it will have resistance to Water and Ice type attacks.

This Pokémon stands out for having HP of 277 as well as an Attack of 165 and a Defense of 174.

Once you have Lapras, these are the quick moves it can learn in Pokémon GO:

Icy mist (Ice) Water gun (Water) Frozen song (Ice)

And these are your possible charged moves:

Blizzard (Ice) Hydro Pump (Water) Surf (Water) Headbutt (Normal) Dragon Pulse (Dragon) Ice Beam (Ice)

Best counters for Lapras in Pokémon GO

It takes more than knowing Lapras a Pokemon GO to defeat him in his 3-star Raid. The most important thing will be to choose well between your best counters to win the fight.

Everything will work out as long as you consider Lapras’ weaknesses mentioned above. Make sure your chosen Pokémon receive the STAB multiplier with each attack for some extra damage.

As always, your chances of winning will increase if you use powered-up versions of these Pokémon. This includes Mega, XL size and dark versions where possible. With them you will do more damage, although they will be more difficult to acquire. You will find our guide on the Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link.

If you decide to use Mega Evolutions, these are the best Pokémon and moves that can counter Lapras in his Pokémon GO Raid:

Mega Sceptile: Fury Slash and Ferocious Plant Mega Blaziken: Counterattack and True Wave Mega Diancie: Rock Launcher and Avalanche Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Drake Rise Mega Manectric: Lightning Fang and Cruel Volt

But you won’t need Mega Evolutions as it is a 3-star Raid. Some of the Pokémon below will be more than enough:

Rhyperior: Anti-Air and Rock Breaker Terrakion: Double Kick and Holy Sword Kartana: Sharp Blade and Sharp Blade Tyrantrum: Rock Launcher and Meteoric Beam Rampardos: Anti-Air and Avalanche Raikou: Thunder Shock and Cruel Volt Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Spark Electivire: Thunder Shock and Cruel Volt Kaldeo: Kick low and holy sword

Capture Lapras: Could be Shiny in the Raid?

You can easily defeat Lapras a Pokemon GO being a weak boss from a 3-star Raid. Not only that, but with any luck you’ll be able to catch the Shiny variant of him.

Las is a special case in the series because there is no known pre-evolution or evolution until now. Therefore, all you need to do to find Shiny Lapras is capture many of them. Here you have more information about the Shiny variants in Pokémon GO.

The difficult thing will be to find this rare purple form. Pokémon GO has no ways to improve your Shiny odds like in Scarlet and Purple. If it were a 5-star Raid you would have a 5% (1 in 20) chance of encountering a Shiny instead of the regular encounters’ 0.2% (1 in 500) chance.

After completing the Raid you will be able to capture Lapras with a PC of between 1,435 and 1,509 (or between 1,794 and 1,886 under Rainy or Snowy climate enhancement).