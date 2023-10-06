Lapo Elkann remains at Italia Independent: he will be creative director

“Group mode announces the new structure of the brand Italia Independentfollowing the acquisition signed last September 12th which decreed the entry of the brand founded by Lapo Elkann within the portfolio of Modo Eyewear, which produces and distributes the Modo and Eco brands”. Approximately three weeks after the announcement of the acquisition, with a transaction from 1 million of euros, of Italian Independent from Group mode, the eyewear company at the head of the brands Mode and Eco announced the new structure, putting the founder of the brand at the head of the creative directionthus confirming “continuity” compared to the brand’s past.

The acquisition, recalls Modo Group, “concerns exclusively the Italia Independent brand, with the aim of increasing its value. The group will in fact guarantee a solid corporate organization and a more incisive presence in terms of distribution at an international level, by virtue of its structure and know-how. In the new course of the Italia Independent brand Lapo Elkann will assume the role of creative director.”

“The founder of Italia Independent is its beating heart”, comments Alessandro Lanaro, founder and CEO of Modo Group. “I am happy that Lapo is accompanying us in the relaunch of this brand unique and pioneering, contributing his style and brilliance. Lapo and I are in great harmony regarding the direction to take and I am convinced that with his involvement as creative director the magic that won over a large community of customers and consumers will be renewed, bringing the Brand to its peak in its golden years”, concludes Lanaro.

