The Israeli army is an easy target for the Al-Qassam Brigades. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas shows its seriousness in facing the pace of Israeli troops carrying out a land invasion of Gaza.

The Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military branch, said it had fired on Israeli vehicles in northwest Gaza. However, it is not clear whether there were any casualties in the war.

This followed previous comments from the Israeli military that troops and tanks had entered Gaza overnight and were “still on the ground”. The military has not said where exactly the troops entered Gaza.

The BBC has not been able to verify the location of footage released by the Israeli military today, which it says shows tanks and other vehicles inside Gaza. It said last night that its ground forces were “expanding operations”.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, near the Gaza border, the staging area that was once filled with hundreds of Israeli tanks, armored personnel carriers and bulldozers has been mostly emptied. Logistical support vehicles and armored personnel carriers are flowing towards Gaza.

Meanwhile, other tanks traveled north, returning to the same staging ground north of the border after heavy fighting overnight in Gaza.

This was the scene CNN witnessed Saturday morning, more than 12 hours after Israel launched what it described as an “expanded ground operation” in northern Gaza.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said early Saturday that Israeli troops remained “on the ground and continuing fighting.”

Signs of Israel’s attack on northern Gaza the previous night were clear when CNN returned to several staging areas in the north of the Gaza Strip, which days earlier had been filled with tanks and armored personnel carriers aimed at Gaza.