Israel is suspected of deploying 8 special forces units in the land war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Israel have hinted that they have sent elite troops or special forces to Gaza as they intensify ground operations against Hamas.

This ground invasion is part of Israel’s major war in response to Hamas’s surprise attack on October 7 – an attack named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, which killed more than 1,400 people and kidnapped hundreds more.

Quoting Business Insider, Monday (30/10/2023), Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in an update posted to X that the IDF’s “best soldiers and commanders” are now taking part in the attack on Gaza .

Halevi said that Israel had entered the next stage of the war as it set its sights on “dismantling Hamas, securing our borders, and best efforts to repatriate the hostages.”

8 Israeli Special Forces Units Allegedly Deployed to Gaza

1. Yahalom Unit

One of the special forces that will play an important role in how Israel carries out its underground war is the Yahalom Unit.

According to the IDF website, these forces specialize in “discovering and destroying” underground and hidden tunnels and carrying out sabotage missions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently visited Yahalom’s troops, known as “weasels,” and told them: “I’m counting on you. The Israeli people are counting on you.”

2. Sayeret Matkal

Another important Israeli special force is the Sayeret Matkal. They are known as Israel’s field intelligence gathering unit.