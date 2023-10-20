Believe it or not, but from next year you can expect brand new Lancii on our roads again. Then the Italians will launch a new Ypsilon and Belgium will actually be one of the first countries where it will go on sale. This will be followed by a purely electric top model in 2026 and a new Delta with electricity in 2028, but we have all heard about that. All we got to see for the time being was a dreamy concept car, but now Lancia is finally releasing some first official information.

Polestar 2-concurrent?

They don’t just do this about the new Ypsilon that will be the first to hit the market, but about the electric flagship that is planned for 2026. Lancia reveals that it will be built on the STLA Medium platform of mother hen Stellantis, which should give it a driving range of more than 700 kilometers. If that sounds familiar to you, then it is no coincidence because Peugeot recently launched the e-3008 on the same platform. It gets – you guessed it – 700 kilometers of driving range from a 98 kWh battery, so you can bet that there will be similarities underneath… But not above the skin, because unlike the Peugeot, the Lancia will not be an SUV. For example, the Italians are talking about a five-door fastback of 4.7 meters long, with which it could make life difficult for the Polestar 2 and the BMW i4, among others.

There is less clarity for the time being about the name that Lancia will put on its new top model. Initially it was whispered that it would be called ‘Aurelia’, following a model series from the 1950s, but it could also be that Lancia will not look as far. There is now a rumor going around that the name ‘Gamma’ is on the table and that was a stunning – and iconically unreliable – coupe from the 70’s. Whatever it becomes; According to Lancia, the new flagship should go into production in 2026 at their factory in Italy.