Sensational what was reported by AS, the Spanish newspaper that analyzes the situation around Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s record-breaking sixteen-year-old. In particular, the issue is linked to the national team, with Morocco and Spain competing for the player. Betrothed to the Spaniards (with whom he has already played two matches), Lamine Yamal could still be called up by Morocco.

In fact, according to media reports, the North African national team can take advantage of the player’s absence in the matches against Scotland and Norway, as – to be considered no longer eligible for other nations except Spain – the player would have to play another match with the national team of La Roja. According to what was reported by the newspaper AS, the Morocco Federation would therefore be willing to exploit this opportunity and would be willing to use its checkbook to convince Lamine Yamal to rethink his future in the national team. In fact, we read of how the Maghreb team “wants to make the young Blaugrana star, just 16 years old, the team’s great attraction with the 2030 World Cup still a distant horizon, which Lamine would arrive at at the age of 23”. A difficult plan implemented by the Moroccans, who will try in every way to convince Yamal to wear the shirt of the North African national team.