After the triple crown, with the success achieved at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the two victories obtained in the 12 Hours of Sebring (2018 and 2019), Lamborghini scores in another great American classic.

The Huracán GT3 EVO2 of the Forte Racing Powered by USRT team shared by Loris Spinelli, Misha Goikhberg won this weekend in the GTD class at Petit Le Mans on Road Atlanta (Georgia), the last round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. and Patrick Liddy.

At the same time, on the Roman circuit of Vallelunga, the Lamborghini of the Imperiale team in which Kevin Gilardoni, Raúl Guzman and Stuart Middleton took turns achieved success in the fourth and final round of the Italian Gran Turismo Endurance Championship.

#78 US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli, Patrick Liddy

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

A victory, that of the Petit Le Mans, which comes two years after the last success achieved by Lamborghini in the same IMSA championship on the Long Beach street circuit and which is also the first ever for the Californian team, which had already celebrated the overall pole among the GT3s with Spinelli in the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen last June.

Spinelli himself, teamed only with Goikhberg, then came very close to winning the Indianapolis race which took place in September, obtaining second place on that occasion again in the GTD class.

The 2023 season was all about growth for the Forte Racing team, a team present in the American series with the support of US RaceTronics, arriving from Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America in which it is still involved full-time.

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“It was incredible, especially watching Loris in the last two hours… really heartbreaking! – Liddy admits emotionally – It was a clean race, apart from our three drive-throughs. Our crew’s strategy was absolutely incredible. Probably It’s the best race I’ve ever participated in.”

Spinelli instead thanked Forte by USRT: “We started the race very well and rode in the top five for a couple of hours. We had a couple of penalties, but the guys made me give an incredible effort in the last three hours. I am grateful to Lamborghini and the Forte team.”

The victory in the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta therefore represents the right reward, which comes at the end of a comeback race, after Goikhberg placed the #78 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 on the sixth row among the GTDs.

A comeback which already at the end of the first of the ten hours of racing saw the Forte Racing Powered by USRT team climb back to fourth position, remaining constantly in the top-5 despite three drive throughs and taking the lead during the last pit -stop.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Of note is the second best time obtained in qualifying in the same class by Doriane Pin with the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 n.83 of the Iron Dames shared with Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting, who were unlucky in the race and ended up twelfth.

In the last round of the Endurance series of the Italian Gran Turismo Championship, after having obtained the second best time in Saturday’s qualifying, it was the Englishman Middleton who was the protagonist of the first driving stint today in which he maintained the same starting position.

After the first stop it was Gilardoni who got into the car and took the lead, but ended up spinning after suffering contact from Tommaso Mosca’s Ferrari. The Imperiale team driver managed to always start second, with Guzman author of the final stint and also second at the finish line. After the race, a 10″ penalty for the previous contact relegated Mosca by one position, promoting the Lamborghini crew, who were thus able to reap the success.

