At Lamborghini, too, every model will soon have to be plugged in, and the Italians are not giving up. They have already devised a whole plan in which all cars they sell in 2024 will be hybrids and a year later, in 2025, their first purely electric model will go into production. In between, however, they also have to manage to maintain the brand’s crazy DNA, and the new Revuelto is here to show that they have succeeded.

Wait two years, drive very fast

Lamborghini has shared a video showing their first plug-in hybrid supercar at work, at the Autodromo Piero Taruffi in Italy. In the hands of test pilot Andrea Caldarelli, we see the Revuelto drive a few laps around the circuit, and one corner is approached more brutally than the other. As a result, the plug-in Lambo occasionally starts drifting and whether you think the thing is sacrilege or not: sliding sideways it looks pretty cool. According to Caldarelli, however, this is first and foremost a razor-sharp track weapon, which sticks impressively in the corners thanks to active aerodynamics and then races over the straights with an abnormal amount of speed… Although it is of course to be expected that he would say that, because his pay slip is completed every month by Lamborghini itself.

Yet we believe him at his word, because the Revuelto produces impressive figures, to say the least. This may be a plug-in hybrid, but the Italians still simply installed a 6.5-liter V12 engine behind the two occupants. This in itself is good for around 825 hp of power, and together with two electric motors on the front axle and one in the transmission, the total figure peaks at 1,015 hp. A sprint to 100 km/h is therefore completed in just 2.5 seconds and the needle only stops climbing when you reach 350 km/h. Interested? Then go to the back of the queue, because Lamborghini already has enough orders to fill at least two years of production.