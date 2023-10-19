During the press presentation of the brand new Lamborghini Revuelto we had the opportunity to interview Mitja Bobkert, the designer behind the stylistic masterpiece of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company. Surprisingly, the supercar has numerous and sometimes notable affinities with the world of two wheels: here are the gems that every motoring enthusiast can’t help but know

A few weeks ago Lamborghini’s latest crazy creation, the Revuelto, was presented: a 1,015 horsepower racing car, powered by a naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors. A hybrid supercar with astonishing performance, to say the least. But weren’t we talking about motorbikes here? What does the Revuelto do with two wheels?

If as soon as you read the first lines of this article you asked yourself these questions, we understand and reassure you, but our advice is to continue reading, you are in the right place…

Emiliano Perucca Orfeiaka Masterpilot, had the opportunity to properly squeeze the Revuelto between the curbs of the Vallelunga racetrack and, after testing it, met Half Bobkert (designer, engineer and head of the Lamborghini Style Center), who agreed to have a chat with him giving us some unique goodies on the new Lamborghini. Would you have ever said that many details are inspired by motorbikes?

At first glance one might think that the only thing that the Revuelto has in common with the world of motorcycles are the performance and that’s absolutely right, but the difference lies in the details and the person who designed it is responsible for explaining the secrets of the new entry to Lamborghini.

Even before starting Mitja immediately puts his “hands forward”, he tells us that Motorcycles are one of his greatest passions: he has been in love with her since he was 13 and his first love at first sight was with a girl MV Agusta, the F4a motorbike that he owns and combines with another Italian excellence, the Ducati Panigale V4.

Mitja brought this motorcyclist heart to the Revuelto project, to the end, finding the perfect match between functionality, technique and design.

The first element that catches our eye when we admire this engineering masterpiece it’s the engine. The naturally aspirated V12 with over 800 horsepower it is exposed without any filter, nothing separates it from the outside world, like the engine of naked motorcycles and now also of some sports ones. When you give carte blanche this happens: you break the mold. A risk which, in the case of Revuelto, was well rewarded.

The exhaust, high like the “old” sports cars



After admiring the V12 the eyes fall on the two cannons – or exhausts, call them whatever you want – coming out of the back of the Revuelto: Mitja couldn’t place them higher than that. The reference to motorbikes is evident here too. Returning to the design of the Revuelto, the harmonious lines of the rear end converge towards the two exhausts, which are the icing on the cake.

The similarities and references to the world of motorcycles with tires continue. In Lamborghini they did everything to leave the two rear tires as visible as possibleas in the superbikes with the 190 or 200 “inflatable boat”. The inspiration here is the Panigale V4 which we remember is from the Audi family, to which Lamborghini is also part.

If Mitja’s intention was to make the tires stand out we must tell him that he succeeded, thanks also to the mammoth dimensions of the rims: 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear.

The headlights: do they remind you of anything?



Of the style of the Revuelto it is impossible not to notice the headlights. The most attentive motorcyclists will have noticed the resemblance to the eyes of the Panigale.

The Y-line of LED lights characterizes the front of the new Lamborghinia stylistic choice which, added to the optical unit, makes hides under the bonnet – just like the headlights of the Ducati superbike, under the fairing – gives the car an aggressiveness and unique character.

We also find similarities in the lines and design of the bonnet, this time however we are not referring to the world of speed, but incredibly to the world of off road, of the dowel. The shape of the hood in fact it recalls what the mask is – or table, call it what you want – of cross bikes.

The references of the interiors



Let’s now move inside the Revuelto because the gems and details are not yet defined. After the steering wheel, the first thing we find before our eyes it is the cantilevered instrumentation where the vines were voluntarily left in plain sight torx. As we told you before, the difference is in the details.

Once the beast is turned on, the dashboard shows an unmistakable layout for motorcyclists: the tachometer is round and recalls the style of the beautiful rev counter hand, although it is totally digital. And if you want to activate the arrows? It’s done like on motorbikes.

To circulate the air in the cockpit, a carbon element with very particular lines was designed. If you are a little imaginative you will notice the similarity with the lower part of the Panigale’s fairing, precisely behind the front wheel, where the radiators are located. .

Discovering that the passion for motorcycles has positively influenced the development of one of the most high-performance cars on the planet it fills our hearts with pride and in the end there is no need to repeat it, we motorcyclists have tastebut it would be very interesting to see Lamborghini working on the design of a motorcycle, even if we have already seen something similar…

