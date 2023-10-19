LaLiga+, the LaLiga OTT that broadcasts live and on-demand sports content, reaches new platforms. Both Orange and the MásMóvil Group open the door to more sports content and international football competitions. The best thing is that they do it without increasing the cost of rates.

We are going to review what the rates and packages of Orange, Yoigo and other operators are and what other content you will be able to see in LaLiga+ from now on for the same price as your rate.

LaLiga+ comes free to Orange TV

In the case of Orange TV, all its customers with a television package can enjoy LaLiga+ for free. This is because this addition has been incorporated into both the basic television package (with 60 channels) and the premium one (with more than 90 channels).

Orange TV customers will be able to find the new sports channel on the dial 109. The content grid that is broadcast in the new LaLiga+ is the LEB Oro for basketball and the Liga Plenitude ASOBAL for handball. In both cases all the matches of the two competitions will be broadcast in full.

As for football content, we already know that the rights to the national LaLiga competition are held between DAZN and Movistar Plus+, so it will not be broadcast on this OTT in the new stage either. What we can see will be international football competitions such as the Brazilian top flight, Brasileirao, the Concacaf Gold Cup and AFC Champions League, in addition to other content of interest.

One of them, the Final of the Conmebol Libertadores Cup, will be seen exclusively on LaLiga+ in Spain. The match between Boca Juniors and Fluminense will take place on November 4 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Free with Yoigo rates

The arrival of LaLiga+ to Orange TV is not exclusive, but we can also find them in Yoigo. The purple operator of the MásMóvil Group is offering LaLiga+ as a bonus on some of its television rates with Agile TV.

Yoigo offers, as in the case of Orange, two television packages for Agile TV. In the case of this operator, LaLiga+ has joined the pack Premium Extra, which has more than 100 channels and costs 5 euros per month compared to the 1 Gbps fiber rate. LaLiga Hypermotion and the two Eurosport channels are also included in this package, completing a great sports offer for the purple operator’s customers.

The LaLiga streaming platform will be Also available in other operators of the MásMóvil Group that also have the Agile TV service and premium packages, such as MásMóvil (in the TV Premium Extra package) or Virgin Telco (Premium Extra TV). It is expected that the same channel will soon reach the Euskaltel, Telecable and R packs, in addition to the rest of the local operators that use Agile TV.

LaLiga+, in linear channel format, has recently also reached FAST platforms like TivifyThe Channel Store or Xiaomi TV+, so this gift was really already available to anyone only in exchange for watching ads.