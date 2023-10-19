Javier Tebas, president of LaLigaproposes a scenario more similar to that of Italy to act against the more than 40,000 pirate accesses that have been detected and of which only about 500 per week are reported to the court.

Tebas wants more anti-piracy measures

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, analyzed the Europa Press ‘Sports Breakfast’ How piracy affects Spanish sport and more specifically to the competition he directs. «The world of audiovisual piracy is an almost personal obsession for everyone in the audiovisual sector and the damage it causes is multimillion-dollar. “We have to focus on where we are, but we have a lot more knowledge than people think and we work harder than people think.”

In the case of watching football through pirated IPTV and other methods, there has been an increase of up to four points in the first days of the national championship compared to three seasons ago. This would lead to a situation where the Pirate broadcasts would account for 14% of the total.

“We have registered a rebound in the first days, both nationally and internationally. Through Kantar audiences we have realized that we increased our viewers, but subscribers suffered. This study tells us the percentage of people who watch it on Movistar+, DAZN, Orange and another that says unidentified. That last one is piracy. There are 14% that are not identified. It has increased four points in one season, this is very high. How can it be that more people see us and we have fewer subscribers?”, lamented Tebas

Protect LaLiga from pirated IPTV

Tebas has stuck out his chest and defended that LaLiga has the best technology to combat piracy. They have a unit dedicated exclusively to this work through five technological tools created in the organization itself.

According to Tebas, the problem is not in monitoring illegal sources, since, according to the figures controlled by the league competition, 46,000 IPs broadcast sports for free in Spain and they sell it through Telegram, Discord, Facebook or other types of apps.

Fighting these applications, according to the president of LaLiga, “in pirated app downloadsUntil the fifth day of the League, there have been five million on Android worldwide and 900,000 in Spain. At Apple, at the European level there have been more than one million and we estimate 3,000,000 in Spain. LaLiga orders Google and Apple to remove those applications to watch pirated IPTV that they detect. “The problem is that when the pirate has downloaded it, it is already on the mobile phone and he can use it as long as that application is ‘alive’.” That is why it is not enough for them to remove them, also taking into account that they can later be downloaded from APK repositories.

With all this, LaLiga’s anti-piracy plan wants to go one step further. Tebas has made reference to two important resolutions of the European Union. In the Digital Services Act (DSA) appears the figure of the reliable whistleblower, role they want to adopt. “It is a private entity that offers services to the State and tells it which ‘IP’ in the world is broadcasting illegal content so that it can be identified and cut off.”

The organization, as well as Enric Rojas, Sports Director of Movistar Plus+, request more measures to cut the signal of live events, without judicial authorization. “If this reliable alerter communicates it, in 30 minutes the live broadcast must be cut.” This measure has been applied by Italy in its tightening of laws against the theft of intellectual property, which also include fines for users, a measure that Tebas has not contemplated.

«We are missing that final step to end piracy on a massive scale because we already do it occasionally through precautionary measures. We send 500 IPs every week so that the court can issue a precautionary measure so that they cannot connect. For nine years we have had the technology and the EU is complying, and now we want Spain to take that step to have the reliable alerter and a law like that of Italy to prevent pirate users from entering direct events who want to enter,” he concluded.