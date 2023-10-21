The digital universe has revolutionized the way we consume content, including sporting events. However, it seems that those fans who go to IPTV platforms to enjoy football without paying They could face an imminent and definitive blackout, or at least that is what official organizations consider them to be.

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, in a recent intervention, was forceful: ““We still need one final step to end piracy on a massive scale.” A statement that has resonated in all corners of the football sphere, anticipating a future where illegal broadcasts could be a thing of the past.

The statement came during his speech at the Europa Press Sports Breakfast. There Tebas explained that LaLiga has more knowledge than people think in terms of how to eradicate audiovisual piracy.

Own Javier Tebas has confessed that it is an almost personal obsession for those who work in the sector. The figures are not surprising: it has been detected that until the fifth matchday of LaLiga, there have been six million pirated downloads on Android systems worldwide. In Spain, this figure reaches 900,000 downloads on Android and about 300,000 on Apple iOS systems.

To put it in perspective, let’s think about the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, with a capacity of around 85,000 spectators. It would have to be filled more than 10 times just with those who downloaded pirated applications in Spain to watch football for free.

What have been the anti-piracy measures so far?

The clear example of having more knowledge than expected is the mention by Tebas of having located 46,000 IPS that are broadcasting LaLiga matches for free every day in all its divisions.

Plus, it’s not just about words. Palpable actions such as the real-time blocking, already applied by Movistar Plus+ and LaLiga, have intensified. And not only in Spain. The Premier League, for example, has said it blocked more than 600,000 illegal streams last year.

The efforts do not stop there. European leagues are betting on technology and strategic collaborations in all types of devices and forms of reproduction: Torrents, IPTV, applications, and even a possible cooperation with Google to detect and eliminate pirated applications on smartphones. A bold move, which has generated quite a few conversations about privacy.

On the other hand, UEFA, another giant in the world of football, has already launched an aggressive plan against illegal IPTV broadcasts in the Champions League. A strategy that, according to sources such as TorrentFreak, has resulted in court orders that legitimize anti-piracy actions.

The context is clear: piracy is under siege with a special focus on IPTV lists that allow access to channels to watch football for free. Sports entities, backed by European legislation, are strengthening their arsenal against those who seek to evade payment for quality content and, however, users access them en masse due to high prices.

The underlying question is whether, by protecting themselves, Are these leagues making football less accessible for many? Only time will tell how broadcast rights and fan access will be balanced.