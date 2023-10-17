Lake: Season’s Greetingsthe new DLC dedicated to Christmas on the intimate video game developed by Gamious and published by Whitetorn Games, is coming next November. Players will take on the role of Thomas Weiss, a lovable postman and father of Lake’s protagonist, Meredith Weiss. Changing the perspective from Meredith to her father, i players will gain an understanding of family dynamicsia Weiss and a vision of Providence Oaks.

Not only will players learn more about the familiar faces they’ve grown to love from the main story, but Season’s Greetings introduces five entirely new characters to the town of Providence Oaks, each with its own plot.

